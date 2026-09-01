Grand Canyon Flash Floods: 2 Dead, More Than 20 Unaccounted For As Mud, Boulders And Debris Ravage Canyon

There are at least two deaths and 20 possible missing people in Grand Canyon, Arizona, due to flash floods which flooded Bright Angel Creek during the weekend. The National Park Service stated that there were two bodies found by Monday, including one belonging to a 46-year-old man. There is ongoing rescue and recovery process. Dozens of hikers were evacuated using helicopters and some significant damages occurred on trails, foot bridges and other park infrastructure because of the floods.

The heavy rains on Saturday led to the flooding of Bright Angel Creek, which flows from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon down to the Colorado River. The floods in Grand Canyon also damaged the Transcanyon Waterline.