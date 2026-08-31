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Nepal Floods in Pictures: A Nation Battling Nature’s Fury

Nepal Floods in Pictures: A Nation Battling Nature’s Fury

From rescuers searching for trapped survivors to volunteers distributing food, water and essential supplies, these images capture the scale of the disaster and the desperate efforts to bring help to those affected.

1/ 5 Nepal Floods (Source:ANI) Rescue Teams Race to Save Trapped Survivors Rescue personnel board a helicopter as they prepare to launch operations in coordination with Nepali authorities following the devastating floods in parts of Nepal.

2/ 5 Nepal Floods (Source:ANI) Relatives of People Missing After Flash Floods Search for Information Relatives of people missing after devastating flash floods gather around a wall covered with missing-person posters and photographs. They search for information about their loved ones, contact others by phone, and share details in the hope of finding those still unaccounted for.

5/ 5 Nepal Floods (Source:ANI) Relief Materials Being Dispatched from Kathmandu for Flood-Affected Areas Relief supplies are being organized and prepared for dispatch from Kathmandu to areas affected by severe flooding. Workers sort and manage boxes, bags, clothing, and other essential materials for distribution to communities in need.

From rescuers searching for trapped survivors to volunteers distributing food, water and essential supplies, these images capture the scale of the disaster and the desperate efforts to bring help to those affected.