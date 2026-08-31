Nepal Floods in Pictures: A Nation Battling Nature’s Fury
From rescuers searching for trapped survivors to volunteers distributing food, water and essential supplies, these images capture the scale of the disaster and the desperate efforts to bring help to those affected.
Rescue Teams Race to Save Trapped Survivors
Rescue personnel board a helicopter as they prepare to launch operations in coordination with Nepali authorities following the devastating floods in parts of Nepal.
Relatives of People Missing After Flash Floods Search for Information
Relatives of people missing after devastating flash floods gather around a wall covered with missing-person posters and photographs. They search for information about their loved ones, contact others by phone, and share details in the hope of finding those still unaccounted for.
Rescue Operations Underway for People Trapped Inside the Tunnel
Rescue teams work through heavy mud and debris following severe flooding, searching the area and clearing the route to reach people believed to be trapped inside a tunnel. Personnel in protective gear carefully navigate the difficult and hazardous conditions as the rescue operation continues.
Debris Clearance Underway Around Damaged Building
Heavy machinery clears rubble and debris from around damaged multi-storey buildings in Nepal, while workers oversee the cleanup and recovery operation in the affected area.
Relief Materials Being Dispatched from Kathmandu for Flood-Affected Areas
Relief supplies are being organized and prepared for dispatch from Kathmandu to areas affected by severe flooding. Workers sort and manage boxes, bags, clothing, and other essential materials for distribution to communities in need.