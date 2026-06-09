Zojila Tunnel: Route, Map, Length And How It Will Transform Kashmir-Ladakh Connectivity

On June 9, 2026, the Zojila Tunnel has broken a major milestone, and India is now one step closer to building a year-round road connection between Kashmir and Ladakh. The tunnel will significantly enhance civilian mobility, tourism, trade and year-round connectivity to Ladakh. The route and map, length and the latest construction update of the Zojila Tunnel- all you need to know about how it would change the Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity.