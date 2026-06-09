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Zojila Tunnel: Route, Map, Length And How It Will Transform Kashmir-Ladakh Connectivity

On June 9, 2026, the Zojila Tunnel has broken a major milestone, and India is now one step closer to building a year-round road connection between Kashmir and Ladakh. The tunnel will significantly enhance civilian mobility, tourism, trade and year-round connectivity to Ladakh. The route and map, length and the latest construction update of the Zojila Tunnel- all you need to know about how it would change the Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity.

Published By: Published: June 9, 2026 12:34:08 IST
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What Is Zojila Tunnel?
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Zojila Tunnel To Connect Kashmir And Ladakh In All Weather Conditions. All about Asia’s Longest Tunnel (Photo/X)

What Is Zojila Tunnel?

The Zojila Tunnel is a major infrastructure project being built beneath the Zoji La Pass in the Himalayas. It will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, ensuring that travel remains possible even during heavy snowfall and harsh winter conditions.

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Zojila Tunnel Project Update
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Zojila Tunnel Project Update

The tunnel achieved a significant breakthrough milestone on June 9, 2026, marking the completion of a crucial phase of excavation. Authorities are now focusing on finishing the remaining construction work, including safety systems, ventilation facilities, and approach roads.

Zojila Tunnel Length
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Zojila Tunnel Length

The Zojila Tunnel is approximately 13.1 kilometres long and is being constructed at an altitude of over 11,500 feet. Once completed, it is expected to be among the world's longest bi-directional road tunnels at such a high elevation.

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Zojila Tunnel Map
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Zojila Tunnel Map

The tunnel is located on National Highway-1 and connects Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir with Dras in Ladakh. Positioned beneath the Zoji La Pass, it forms a crucial link in the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh corridor, improving regional connectivity.

Zojila Tunnel Route
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Zojila Tunnel Route

The Zojila Tunnel route starts near Sonamarg and passes beneath the Zoji La mountain range before emerging near Dras in Ladakh. The project is designed to reduce travel disruptions, shorten journey times, and improve year-round access to the region.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This information is based on publicly available reports and official project updates available at the time of writing. Project timelines, specifications, and completion schedules for the Zojila Tunnel may change as construction progresses and new announcements are made by the authorities.

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What is the Zojila Tunnel? Explore its route, map, length, and latest construction milestone as India moves closer to all-weather Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity.

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