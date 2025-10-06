World’s Largest Airport Spanning 776 Sq Km: Bigger Than Thousands of Football Fields, With Lavish Lounges & Restaurants, Not in US, UK or China!
Flyaway airports are essential to modern travel. The world’s largest ones cover immense areas, featuring massive terminals, long runways, and complex logistics systems. These airports play a key role in global aviation, connecting millions of passengers and driving international transport. Here’s a look at the top 10 largest airports and their importance in linking the world.
King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Saudi Arabia
Covering 776 sq km in Dammam, it is the world's largest airport with millions of domestic and international passengers passing through its gates yearly.
Location and Supervision
Located 31 kilometers northwest of the city of Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the King Fahd International Airport was inaugurated in 1999 and has been under the management of DACO since 2017.
The World-Class Facilities
King Fahd International Airport has among the largest airport mosques, an opulent CIP lounge, duty-free shopping, and eateries ranging from restaurants to cafes.
Denver International Airport (DEN), United States of America - Iconic, Spacious
At 135 sq km, Denver is the second-largest in the US, famous for its peaked-roof structure and major operations for flights to and from North America.
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), United States - Strategic Hub of Aviation
With an area of 69.6 sq km, DFW serves as the principal hub for American Airlines and is situated between Dallas and Fort Worth, dispensing extensive domestic and international linkages.