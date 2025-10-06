LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • World’s Largest Airport Spanning 776 Sq Km: Bigger Than Thousands of Football Fields, With Lavish Lounges & Restaurants, Not in US, UK or China!

World’s Largest Airport Spanning 776 Sq Km: Bigger Than Thousands of Football Fields, With Lavish Lounges & Restaurants, Not in US, UK or China!

Flyaway airports are essential to modern travel. The world’s largest ones cover immense areas, featuring massive terminals, long runways, and complex logistics systems. These airports play a key role in global aviation, connecting millions of passengers and driving international transport. Here’s a look at the top 10 largest airports and their importance in linking the world.

By: Last Updated: October 6, 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Saudi Arabia
1/5

King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Saudi Arabia

Covering 776 sq km in Dammam, it is the world's largest airport with millions of domestic and international passengers passing through its gates yearly.

Location and Supervision
2/5

Location and Supervision

Located 31 kilometers northwest of the city of Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the King Fahd International Airport was inaugurated in 1999 and has been under the management of DACO since 2017.

The World-Class Facilities
3/5

The World-Class Facilities

King Fahd International Airport has among the largest airport mosques, an opulent CIP lounge, duty-free shopping, and eateries ranging from restaurants to cafes.

Denver International Airport (DEN), United States of America - Iconic, Spacious
4/5

Denver International Airport (DEN), United States of America - Iconic, Spacious

At 135 sq km, Denver is the second-largest in the US, famous for its peaked-roof structure and major operations for flights to and from North America.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), United States - Strategic Hub of Aviation
5/5

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), United States - Strategic Hub of Aviation

With an area of 69.6 sq km, DFW serves as the principal hub for American Airlines and is situated between Dallas and Fort Worth, dispensing extensive domestic and international linkages.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS