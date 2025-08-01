World’s Only Airport Where Trains and Planes Share the Same Runway
Imagine Landing and Seeing a Train on the Runway? It Actually Happens Here! Sounds crazy, right? But yes, it’s real. This small regional airport is one of a kind in the world. Where you can see a train through your plane window, and trust me, it’s not a fun fact, it’s the only airport in the world where railway tracks meet runway lights. Let’s have a meeting with this weird airport.
Gisborne Airport in New Zealand
At Gisborne Airport in New Zealand, this actually happens. The Palmerston North–Gisborne railway line runs right through the middle of the airport’s main runway. So sometimes, flights have to wait while a train passes by.
160 hectares Airport
Gisborne Airport is the only airport where trains and planes share the same surface. The airport spreads across around 160 hectares.
Airport Slipts into Two Parts
The Palmerston North–Gisborne railway line goes straight through the middle of the runway, it literally cuts Gisborne Airport into two parts. It’s the only airport in the world where this happens.
Safety Measures
To make sure everything stays safe, the air traffic control team actually controls the railway signals too. So yeah, trains stop when a plane's about to take off or landand same the other way around. It’s a pretty cool setup at Gisborne Airport in New Zealand.
60 domestic flights Per Week
Gisborne Airport runs over 60 domestic flights each week and sees around 1.5 lakh passengers every year. At Gisborne Airport there are three more smaller runways too.
Runway Schedule
For the team at Gisborne Airport, it's a big job to manage both flights and trains without messing up. They have to plan every movement super carefully so nothing goes wrong. The airport and railway line work daily from 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM. After that, the runway shuts down for the night.
