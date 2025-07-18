LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities

Discover the top 6 richest cities in the world in 2025 where millionaires are investing and relocating. From New York to Singapore, explore why these global hubs are attracting the ultra-wealthy.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
1/7

New York City, USA

New York is the world's wealthiest city with more than 384,000 millionaires. It is appealing to the wealthy due to the fact that it enjoys strong markets, cultural power, iconic structures, and connections to companies around the world.

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
2/7

San Francisco Bay Area, USA

The Bay Area has numerous millionaires due to startup businesses and technology giants. Its welcoming entrepreneurial spirit, access to capital funds, and successful Silicon Valley lifestyle entice entrepreneurs and investors.

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
3/7

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is safe, steady, and has great schools, which attract wealthy families. The slow growth of millionaires shows that people who live there long-term are dedicated, there is good infrastructure, and Asia continues to be important financially.

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
4/7

Singapore

Singapore is growing fast, seeing millionaires increase 62%. Its stable government, low taxes, residency schemes, and growing finance and technology industries make it even more attractive to very rich people who want to make long-term investments.

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
5/7

Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles is a city of luxury, fun, and technology. It has more than 220,000 millionaires and attracts the world's rich and famous with its glamorous Hollywood, beachside mansions, business prospects, and multi-culturalism few other cities can match.

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
6/7

London, United Kingdom

Even as the total number of millionaires has fallen, London is still a premier hub for finance and culture. Millionaires continue to enjoy its best schools, prosperous heritage, and access to the European business and property markets.

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

The data presented is based on reports and estimates available as of 2025 from reputed sources. Figures may vary over time due to economic shifts, migration trends, and policy changes.

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery
Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?