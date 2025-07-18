- Home>
- Top 6 Cities Millionaires Are Flocking to in 2025 for Wealth, Lifestyle, and Investment Opportunities
Discover the top 6 richest cities in the world in 2025 where millionaires are investing and relocating. From New York to Singapore, explore why these global hubs are attracting the ultra-wealthy.
New York City, USA
New York is the world's wealthiest city with more than 384,000 millionaires. It is appealing to the wealthy due to the fact that it enjoys strong markets, cultural power, iconic structures, and connections to companies around the world.
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
The Bay Area has numerous millionaires due to startup businesses and technology giants. Its welcoming entrepreneurial spirit, access to capital funds, and successful Silicon Valley lifestyle entice entrepreneurs and investors.
Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo is safe, steady, and has great schools, which attract wealthy families. The slow growth of millionaires shows that people who live there long-term are dedicated, there is good infrastructure, and Asia continues to be important financially.
Singapore
Singapore is growing fast, seeing millionaires increase 62%. Its stable government, low taxes, residency schemes, and growing finance and technology industries make it even more attractive to very rich people who want to make long-term investments.
Los Angeles, USA
Los Angeles is a city of luxury, fun, and technology. It has more than 220,000 millionaires and attracts the world's rich and famous with its glamorous Hollywood, beachside mansions, business prospects, and multi-culturalism few other cities can match.
London, United Kingdom
Even as the total number of millionaires has fallen, London is still a premier hub for finance and culture. Millionaires continue to enjoy its best schools, prosperous heritage, and access to the European business and property markets.
