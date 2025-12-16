LIVE TV
  • World’s Second-Longest Beach Is in India: Check Location, Length, and Key Facts

World’s Second-Longest Beach Is in India: Check Location, Length, and Key Facts

India is the site of a 13-kilometer-long beach, which is the second longest in the world for urban areas, and is situated at the coast of the Bay of Bengal of the Coromandel Coast. The famous beach, being a part of a big city, is attracting a lot of people owing to its historical places, busy downtown, beautiful walkways, and also because of the strong sea current; the authorities have imposed swimming restrictions.

December 16, 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Global Recognition
1/5

Global Recognition

Marina Beach in Chennai retains the title of the world’s second-longest urban beach and runs like a giant almost the entire length of the Bay of Bengal on the east coast of India.

Strategic Location
2/5

Strategic Location

On the Coromandel Coast, Marina is a stretch from Fort St. George to Besant Nagar, perfectly connecting city living with nature's beauty.

Impressive Length
3/5

Impressive Length

Marina Beach, stretching almost 13 kilometers, is India’s longest beach and second only to Cox’s Bazar in the world.

Historical Significance
4/5

Historical Significance

After development in the 1880s, the beach consists not only of such landmarks as statues of Tamil leaders but also the historic Madras Lighthouse.

Lifestyle and Safety
5/5

Lifestyle and Safety

Even though swimming is not allowed because of the strong currents, the beach is very lively with street food, evening strolls, kite flying, and local culture getting vibrant.

