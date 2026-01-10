World’s Tallest Skyscraper In The Making: Inside Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower That Will Beat Burj Khalifa | In Photos
Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower is rising again after years of delay, reviving ambitions to build the world’s tallest skyscraper.
Set to surpass Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the megatower reflects the kingdom’s renewed push for landmark infrastructure and global architectural dominance.
(Photos Credits: All images are taken from Canva and Wiki)
Jeddah Tower rises again, aiming to surpass Burj Khalifa
After years of uncertainty, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower has reached a major milestone. Restarted by the government, the project highlights the kingdom’s push for ambitious infrastructure and economic diversification beyond oil.
Jeddah Tower reaches 80 floors, edging closer to its 1,000-meter goal and a world record
Construction on Jeddah Tower has hit a major milestone, with over 80 floors completed. Once finished at around 130 floors, the tower will surpass Burj Khalifa, claiming the title of the world’s tallest building.
Jeddah Tower’s mixed-use design features luxury spaces, offices.
Spanning 57 million sq. ft., Jeddah Tower will house a luxury hotel, offices, serviced apartments, high-end condos, and the tallest observation deck. Its cutting-edge elevators and energy-efficient exterior showcase engineering at extreme heights.
Jeddah Tower’s revival marks Saudi Arabia’s renewed push for record-breaking skyscrapers.
Construction of Jeddah Tower began in 2009 but stalled in 2018 due to political upheaval, leaving it unfinished for years. Its revival reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ambitious projects, alongside plans for Trump Tower in Jeddah and the $5-billion Rise Tower in Riyadh.
Jeddah Tower to feature 59 advanced elevators and energy-efficient exterior walls.
To handle its record-breaking height, Jeddah Tower will have 59 elevators, including double-deck systems, and 12 escalators. Its specially engineered exterior walls reduce thermal loads and lower energy consumption, combining cutting-edge engineering with sustainability.