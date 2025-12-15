World’s Top 5 Airlines in 2025: Check the Latest Global Rankings
In the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the five best airlines around are Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, and All Nippon Airways (ANA) based on their levels of service and aircraft passenger experience.
Qatar Airways
This has won the Skytrax award for best airline for the ninth consecutive year and is recognized for offering luxurious services, including its unique Qsuites business class product.
Singapore Airlines
This is known for its excellent cabin crew support but also provides travelers with a premium First Class cabin and consistently high-quality service across the diverse global routes that it serves.
Cathay Pacific
This airline receives many compliments for providing the best overall premium economy cabin and for giving customers great access to Asia through an efficient flight network, and for providing high-level customer service globally.
Emirates
An airline which is known for outstanding in-flight entertainment, its world-class airport lounges, and comfortable long-haul travel experiences.
All Nippon Airways (ANA)
This airline is well-regarded for its precision, safety standards, cleanliness, and consistent high-quality onboard passenger experiences.