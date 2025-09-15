World’s Top 5 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves In 2025

The top 5 countries with the largest recognized oil reserves in 2025 are:

Venezuela: 303 billion barrels,

Saudi Arabia: 267 billion barrels,

Iran: 209 billion barrels,

Canada: 163 billion barrels, and

Iraq: 145 billion barrels, respectively.

Venezuela’s reserves are mainly in the Orinoco Belt’s extra-heavy crude, while Saudi Arabia has strategic, easily accessible oil reserves. Canada holds oil sands, and Iran has significant reserves despite sanctions.

These five countries together hold a very large chunk of the world’s around 1.5 1.6 trillion barrels of proven reserves. The volumes reflect not just geological endowment but also differences in oil quality (light vs heavy), extraction cost, infrastructure, political and regulatory factors affecting ability to produce.