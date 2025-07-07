Worst Cat Fishing Cases Around The World
Cute DPs and sweet texts making you think you found “the one” online? You might just be texting a middle aged uncle in another city using fake names and filtered pics. That is called catfishing. Here are the Top 7 catfishing cases in the history till now.
The Tinder Swindler - Simon Leviev (Europe/Israel)
It was an International romance scam where the man claimed to be a billionaire diamond heir manipulating and scamming women. He scammed them out of thousands of dollars, saying he was in danger and needed help. This story became a viral Netflix documentary in 2022.
Casey Donovan- Australian Idol Winner (Australia)
She was a celebrity victim. This case happened during 2004-2010. She was catfished for whole six years by a woman pretending to be a man named "Campbell". The catfish woman even sent a male friend to impersonate "Campbell" in person.
The Miquela Case (USA)
A case of a popular Instagram singer and model with millions of followers. Her id name was "Lil Miquela". It was later revealed to be entirely computer-generated, a CGI character created by a startup. It sparked debates on the internet about what's real and what's not.
Catfish: The Original Nev Schulman Story (USA)
This case sparked the MTV show. In 2010, a guy named Nev believed he was dating a girl named Megan online. When he met her in person, he found it that she was a middle aged woman named Angela pretending to be several people online.
Dr. Phil's Show Scams (USA/GLOBAL)
Multiple women appeared on Dr. Phil believing they were in relationships with celebrities like Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, or soldiers abroad they were actually being catfish over gifts, money and trust over long periods.
Yehuda Katz Case (Israel-USA)
An Israeli man posed as attractive woman on facebook to gain access to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier's phones. It was a state level catfishing operation which targeted national security.
Netflix's "Don't Fk With Cats" Case (Canada)
This case started with animal abuse and escalated to murder and viral deception. It is a disturbing case where the criminal lured people using fake identities and accounts. It was not really a typical romantic catfish case, but it showed how fake personas can lead to real life horror.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.