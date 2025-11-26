WPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Costliest Indian Players in Women’s Premier League History, From Smriti Mandhana To Harmanpreet Kaur
The WPL 2026 auction highlighted the dominance of India’s top women cricketers, with Smriti Mandhana remaining the costliest Indian player at ₹3.50 crore. Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma also secured high bids, reflecting their explosive skills, leadership, and growing influence in the league.
Smriti Mandhana
As per the reports, Smriti Mandhana is at the top of expensive Indian players in the WPL. She was retained by RCB with a bid of ₹3.50 crore for 2026. This is a sign of her being the captain and the star player with the bat.
Richa Ghosh
She is an outstanding wicketkeeper-batter. Richa Ghosh was bought by RCB at ₹2.75 crore. She is the one with explosive finishing and regular domestic performances.
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian team and the face of the Mumbai Indians, she is given ₹2.5re. This was justified by her all-around match-well-around-ability and experience.
Jemimah Rodrigues
Our only Jemimah Rodrigues, who is flexible and powerful. She was bought by the Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore. They acknowledged her for impactful batting and energetic fielding.
Shafali Verma
Delhi Capitals signed the daring young opener Shafali Verma for ₹2.20 crore. Hence, this is adding advantage of her aggressive approach, coupled with her U-19 World Cup notoriety.
Disclaimer
Auction values are based on available reports and may vary. Player retention, bids, and team decisions are subject to official WPL updates.