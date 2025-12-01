WPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target, Did Meg Lanning Make the List?
The WPL 2026 Auction is generating massive buzz as Delhi Capitals look to strengthen their squad with top-performing women’s cricket stars. Fans are eagerly searching to know which players DC will target this year and whether former captain Meg Lanning features in their plans. Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and rising talent Niki Prasad, Delhi already has a strong foundation in place.
Delhi Capitals Squad
Here’s a look at the top 5 players Delhi Capitals should target at the WPL 2026 Auction.
Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning’s release by Delhi Capitals ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction came as a major shock. The Australian great, one of the tournament’s top run-scorers and the captain who guided DC to three finals, remains a prized asset. Delhi will likely attempt to bring her back and revive the successful Lanning-Shafali Verma pairing.
Phoebe Litchfield
Phoebe Litchfield fits neatly into Delhi Capitals’ strategy of promoting young stars after taking over Meg Lanning’s role. Her attacking left-handed batting and knack for clearing the ropes make her an ideal top-order addition. With Litchfield in the squad, DC would hold two of the three Women’s World Cup semifinal centurions.
Shree Charani
Shree Charani is one of the top performer in India’s Women’s World Cup history. She has already been part of the Delhi Capitals setup, playing two matches before being let go because of retention rules. DC will likely target her again to strengthen their spin department.
Kranti Goud
Delhi Capitals are expected to pursue Kranti Goud, who played a crucial role in India’s World Cup victory. With Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy gone, Kranti Goud could be the ideal replacement in their pace attack. Supported by stars like Kapp and Sutherland, DC will look to unlock her full potential after her mixed run with UP Warriorz in the WPL.
Sophie Ecclestone
Pursuing Sophie Ecclestone will be a game changing move from Delhi Capitals. As the World No. 1 bowler with 35 WPL wickets to her name, her presence would instantly strengthen Delhi Capitals nd transform them into genuine championship contenders.
