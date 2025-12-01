WPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target, Did Meg Lanning Make the List?

Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals are expected to pursue Kranti Goud, who played a crucial role in India’s World Cup victory. With Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy gone, Kranti Goud could be the ideal replacement in their pace attack. Supported by stars like Kapp and Sutherland, DC will look to unlock her full potential after her mixed run with UP Warriorz in the WPL.