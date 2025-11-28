WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Full Squad – Complete List of Players Bought at WPL Auction
The WPL 2026 Mega Auction witnessed a jaw-dropping deal as top players fetched a staggering amount, leaving big names trailing behind. Fans and cricket enthusiasts were left stunned as the bidding war reached an unexpected high, making this signing one of the most talked-about moments of the auction. Take a look at the Mumbai Indians’ Full Squad, the top expensive players, and the unsold players.
WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians' Most Expensive Player
The WPL Auction 2026 delivered a jaw-dropping moment as the Mumbai Indians splashed Rs 3.5 crore on a player. The cricket world is abuzz, and fans are racing to find out who bagged this deal.
WPL Auction: Who is the Costliest Player?
Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes the highest-paid player by the Mumbai Indians, earning Rs 3.5 Cr. The player left Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews behind.
WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Nat Sciver-Brunt (Retained 3.5 Cr), Harmanpreet Kaur (Retained 2.5 Cr), Hayley Mathews (Retained 1.75 Cr), Amanjot Kaur (Retained 1 Cr), G Kamalini (Retained 50 Lakh), Amelia Kerr (3 Cr), Shabnim Ismail (60 Lakh), Sanskriti Gupta (20 Lakh), Sajeevan Sajana (75 Lakh), Rahila Firdous (10 Lakh), Nicola Carey (30 Lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 Lakh), Triveni Vasistha (20 Lakh), Nalla Reddy (10 Lakh), Saika Ishaque (30 Lakh), Milly Illingworth (10 Lakh)
WPL Auction: Most Expensive Player in WPL 2026 Auction
Smriti Mandhana became the highest-paid player at Rs 3.4 crore by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Deepti Sharma becomes the second-highest-paid player for UP Warriorz, earning Rs 3.2 crore, followed by Amelia Kerr at Rs 3 crore.
WPL Auction: Unsold Players
Alyssa Healy, Tazmin Brits, Heather Knight, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Laura Harris, Heather Graham, Rabeya Khan, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Amy Jones, Uma Chetry