WPL Auction: THIS Player Becomes Costliest Buy at ₹32,000,000 by UP Warriorz, Leaving Amelia Kerr, Shikha Pandey Behind
The WPL 2026 Mega Auction witnessed a jaw-dropping deal as a top player fetched a staggering Rs 32,000,000 to return to UP Warriorz, leaving big names like Amelia Kerr and Shikha Pandey trailing behind. Fans and cricket enthusiasts were left stunned as the bidding war reached an unexpected high, making this signing one of the most talked-about moments of the auction. Let’s dive into Who is this record-breaking player?
WPL Auction: UP Warriorz
The WPL Auction 2026 delivered a jaw-dropping moment as UP Warriorz splashed Rs 3.2 crore on a player. The cricket world is abuzz, and fans are racing to find out who bagged this deal.
WPL Auction: Who is the Costliest Player?
This India’s World Cup-winning allrounder becomes the highest-paid player, returning to UP Warriorz for INR 3.2 crore through the RTM card after Delhi Capitals made the only opening bid at her base price. She is none other than Deepti Sharma.
WPL Auction: Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma has delivered match-winning performances in ODIs, T20Is, and ICC tournaments. The right-hand batter is capable of building innings.
WPL Auction: Amelia Kerr, Shikha Pandey Price
Amelia Kerr became the second-highest paid player at Rs 3 crore by the Mumbai Indians. Shikha Pandey becomes the second-highest-paid player for UP Warriorz, earning Rs 2.4 crore.
WPL Auction: Players & Amount
Shweta Sehrawat (Retained 50 Lakh), Deepti Sharma (RTM 3.2 Cr), Sophie Ecclestone (RTM 85 Lakh), Meg Lanning (1.9 Cr), Phoebe Litchfield (1.2 Cr), Kiran Navgire (RTM 60 Lakh), Harleen Deol (50 Lakh), Kranti Goud (RTM 50 Lakh), Asha Sobhana (1.1 Crore), Deandra Dottin (80 Lakh), Shikha Pandey (2.4 Crore), Shipra Giri (10 Lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 Lakh), Tara Norris (10 Lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 Lakh), Suman Meena (10 Lakh), G Trisha (10 Lakh), Pratika Rawal (50 Lakh)