WPL Auction: THIS Player Becomes Costliest Buy at ₹32,000,000 by UP Warriorz, Leaving Amelia Kerr, Shikha Pandey Behind

The WPL 2026 Mega Auction witnessed a jaw-dropping deal as a top player fetched a staggering Rs 32,000,000 to return to UP Warriorz, leaving big names like Amelia Kerr and Shikha Pandey trailing behind. Fans and cricket enthusiasts were left stunned as the bidding war reached an unexpected high, making this signing one of the most talked-about moments of the auction. Let’s dive into Who is this record-breaking player?