  • 7 WWE Wrestling Couples Who Met in the Ring and Became Life Partners

7 WWE Wrestling Couples Who Met in the Ring and Became Life Partners

Over the years, lots of WWE Superstars have found more than just fame and titles inside the ring but they found true love too. Here are some of the real-life WWE wrestling couples with their heartwarming love stories. 

August 7, 2025
1/8

Undertaker & Michelle McCool

Mark Calaway, also known as Undertaker, is one of the most renowned WWE wrestlers. On June 26, 2012, he got married to now-retired professional wrestler Michelle McCool. After a few months, i.e., in August, they welcomed their first child Kaia.

2/8

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Triple H tied the knot with businesswoman and now retired professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon in 2003. They started as one of the most controversial on-screen relationships, which later turned into a beautiful real-life love story.

3/8

Edge & Beth Phoenix

Edge got married to now-retired professional wrestler Elizabeth Copeland, widely known as ‘Beth Phoenix’, on October 30, 2016. Both wrestling couples are now esteemed members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

4/8

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins tied the knot with professional wrestler Becky Lynch in 2021. Both couples are WWE’s top stars in both men’s and women’s divisions. They made their relationship public in 2019 and later in 2020, they welcomed a baby girl.

5/8

The Miz & Maryse

The Miz got married to model, actress, and now retired professional wrestler Maryse in 2014. In 2018, they announced their own starrer show, Miz & Mrs.

6/8

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan got married to media personality and now retired professional wrestler Brie Bella in 2014. The couple has two adorable children and continues to be fan favorites.

7/8

CM Punk & AJ Lee

CM Punk met author and retired professional wrestler AJ Lee during their WWE careers and the two got married in 2014. They stayed away from the limelight since their marriage.

8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for fun and informational purposes only. Relationship details are based on publicly available sources and may change over time. We do not claim to confirm or verify the personal lives of any WWE Superstars mentioned.

