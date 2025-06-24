WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights

Liv Morgan Injured, Out Indefinitely

Here comes the bad news for the fans of Liv Morgan. Getting injured on RAW and now needing shoulder surgery, she will not been seen fighting for some time. Everybody is wishing her a quick recovery and get back with her spark all healed.



