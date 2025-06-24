Live Tv
  • WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights

WWE RAW on June 23, 2025 brought not just fierce battles but also high drama and major twists as road to Night of Champions heats up. From thrilling tournament wins to shocking ambushes and heartbreaking injury news, this episode had it all. Here are some important highlights and match results.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
1/8

Cody Rhodes Advances to the Final

Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso securing his place in the king of the ring 2025 final in a fortified semi-finale. One step closer to becoming the King, "Cross Rhodes", Cody proved himself with his finishing move.

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
2/8

Jade Cargill Crushes Roxanne

Too strong for Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill ended match with her powerful move "Jade". Moving on to the Queen of the Ring Final, she is ready to rule the ring.

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
3/8

Becky Lynch Retains via DQ

Keeping Women's International Title, Becky Lynch did made a spot but not in a clean way. On interference by Lyra Valkyria during Becky vs. Bayley, the match ended in disqualification.

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
4/8

Rhea Ripley Ambushed by Judgement Day

Attacked by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez from Judgement day, Rhea Ripley was caught by all and leaving her hurt at ringside. Keeping the temperature high, fight is getting more serious before the Night of Champions.

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
5/8

Bron Breakker Destroys Penta

Without holding back in match against Penta, Bron Breakker knocked the former showing him how serious he can be. Rollin's team is sending a strong message.

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
6/8

Seth Rollins' Faction Fires First Shot

RAW started with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed speaking to the crowd promising to take over the RAW and warning every superstar to stay away from their way.

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
7/8

Finalists Set for Night of Champions

The Finalists are all set for the finale. Cody Rhodes will be facing Randy Orton for King of the Ring and Jade Cargill will take on Asuka for Queen of the Ring. Now the question is who will win the crowns?

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image
8/8

Liv Morgan Injured, Out Indefinitely

Here comes the bad news for the fans of Liv Morgan. Getting injured on RAW and now needing shoulder surgery, she will not been seen fighting for some time. Everybody is wishing her a quick recovery and get back with her spark all healed.

Disclaimer: All match outcomes and images are based on WWE's official broadcast of RAW on June 23,2025. This gallery is for informational and fan engagement purposes only. All rights belong to WWE.

WWE RAW June 23, 2025 – Full Match Results & Highlights - Gallery Image

