  • ‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’ Film Caught in BIG CONTROVERSY: Faces Backlash From Yadav Community | Know Release Date, Cast & Latest Update

‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’ Film Caught in BIG CONTROVERSY: Faces Backlash From Yadav Community | Know Release Date, Cast & Latest Update

‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’ is facing strong opposition even before release, with members of the Yadav community alleging the film shows them in a negative light. The controversy has quickly escalated online, with protests and heated debates spreading across social media platforms. From release date to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the film Yadav ji Ki Love Story.

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Release Date
1/6
'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' Film Caught in BIG CONTROVERSY: Faces Backlash From Yadav Community | Know Release Date, Cast & Latest Update

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Release Date

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026 across India.

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Cast
2/6

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Cast

Vishal Mohan

Pragati (Pragati Tiwari)

Suwinder Vicky

Ankit Bhadana

Mansi Rawat

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story- Storyline
3/6

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story- Storyline

The film presents an emotional love story set against social tensions and cultural conflict. Reports suggest the narrative touches on inter-community relationships, which has sparked controversy.

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Genre & Language
4/6

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Genre & Language

Genre: Romantic drama / thriller
Language: Hindi

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Latest News
5/6

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Latest News

‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’ has sparked protests from members of the Yadav community, who allege the film portrays the community in a negative light, drawing comparisons to the earlier ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’ controversy, where similar objections were raised over community representation.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The controversy surrounding ‘Yadav Ji Ki Love Story’ is based on reports of protests and reactions from certain groups and social media discussions. The filmmakers have not officially confirmed all claims circulating online. Viewers are encouraged to watch the film and form their own opinions, as interpretations may vary.

