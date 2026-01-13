Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Net Worth: Haq Actress 238% Richer Than Husband and Dhurandhar Director- Details Inside

Yami Gautam Net Worth

According to reports, Yami Gautam estimated net worth is ₹70.5 crore, with a major share stemming from her film fees and lucrative brand endorsements. Reports suggest the actress charges around ₹50–60 lakh per endorsement and earned a hefty ₹8 crore for her role as the parallel lead in OMG 2. She is also said to have taken home an impressive ₹12 crore for her performance in the courtroom drama Haq.