Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Net Worth: Haq Actress 238% Richer Than Husband and Dhurandhar Director- Details Inside
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Net Worth: Actress Yami Gautam is making headlines for her latest courtroom drama movie Haq, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film has earned her widespread praise from across the Bollywood industry, with critics and peers applauding her restrained yet powerful performance. Following her husband Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster directorial success of Dhurandhar.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Net Worth
From high-paying film projects and a quite luxurious life, here’s a detailed look at Yami Gautam net worth and Aditya Dhar net worth.
Yami Gautam Career
Yami Gautam began her career with television shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. She made her Bollywood debut with comedy-drama Vicky Donor, which was both a commercial success and a critical hit. Yami Gautam movies include Bala, Uri, Kaabil, Badlapur, OMG 2, and Article 370.
Yami Gautam Net Worth
According to reports, Yami Gautam estimated net worth is ₹70.5 crore, with a major share stemming from her film fees and lucrative brand endorsements. Reports suggest the actress charges around ₹50–60 lakh per endorsement and earned a hefty ₹8 crore for her role as the parallel lead in OMG 2. She is also said to have taken home an impressive ₹12 crore for her performance in the courtroom drama Haq.
Aditya Dhar Career
Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which became a cultural and commercial phenomenon, earning over Rs 350 crore worldwide. After a five-year gap, he returned with the espionage thriller Dhurandhar, which became a massive hit.
Aditya Dhar Net Worth
Aditya Dhar later contributed to the writing teams of Aakrosh and Tezz before making his directorial debut with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. He also backed the political thriller Article 370 as a producer. Aditya is estimated to have a net worth of around ₹25–30 crore.
Who is Richer?
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar estimated net worth of Rs 100 crore. The couple owns an Audi Q7 worth 99 lakh. According to estimates, Yami’s net worth is nearly 238 per cent higher assets than Aditya Dhar's.
Disclaimer
The net worth figures of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports, media estimates, and industry sources. Actual earnings, assets, and investments may vary, and neither Yami Gautam nor Aditya Dhar has officially disclosed their exact net worth.