Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Net Worth In Photos: Here’s How The Power Couple Enjoys A Lavish Life
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, a power couple of Bollywood that is praised, have together created an approximate net worth of more than ₹100 crore. The source of their riches is Yami’s profitable films and endorsements as well as Aditya’s triumph as a director and producer who is highly regarded.
Estimated Combined Net Worth
Their total joint wealth is generally reported by media outlets to be approximately ₹100 crore (around $12 million USD). This figure encompasses all their known assets, investments, and professional earnings from their respective careers.
Yami Gautam's Larger Contribution
Yami Gautam's individual net worth is reportedly higher than her husband's, contributing roughly 70% of the combined total. This is driven by her sustained income from acting roles, which can fetch ₹5–8 crore per film, and her brand endorsement fees.
Aditya Dhar's Income Stream
Aditya Dhar's wealth is estimated to be around ₹25–30 crore, primarily sourced from his work as a successful writer, director, and producer. His major financial success came from his national award-winning directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and subsequent production projects.
Key Real Estate Assets
Their primary residences include a plush apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, and Yami's duplex in Chandigarh. Additionally, they own a significant 25-acre ancestral property in Gohar, Himachal Pradesh, where their wedding was held.
Luxury Automobile Collection
Their garage features a collection of premium vehicles, including the high-end BMW X7 SUV, which is valued at over ₹1 crore. Yami also owns an Audi Q7 and an Audi A4, reflecting their preference for German luxury cars.