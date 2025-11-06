Haq Movie Actress Yami Gautam EXPOSED: Age, Husband, Movie Career & Other Shocking Secrets REVEALED
Yami Gautam, one of Bollywood’s hottest actresses, is making headlines again. She continues to shine with her calm charm and powerful performance. Her new film alongside Emran Hashmi will be released on November 7, 2025. Fans are curious about her latest project, personal life and how she continues to balance fame with simplicity. So, here’s everything you need to know about Yami Gautam.
Yami Gautam Age
Yami Gautam Dhar was born on November 28, 1988. She is 36 years old (as of 2025).
Yami Gautam Net Worth
Yami's estimated net worth is around ₹99 crore according to recent reports. Her wealth comes from acting, brand endorsements, real-estate and more.
Yami Gautam Husband
Yami is married to Aditya Dhar, a film director known for movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike. The marriage took place in 2021.
Haq Film Yami Gautam
It is a courtroom drama with Emran Hashmi and Yami Gautam playing the lead roles. The film is inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano Begum case (Mohd Ahmed Khan v Shah Bano).
Yami's role in Haq
Yami plays a woman who fights for her rightful share after being divorced and her husband ends up opposing her in court.
Haq movie Controversy
The film has faced legal notices from the Shah Bano family over alleged misrepresentation.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.