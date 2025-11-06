LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Haq Movie Actress Yami Gautam EXPOSED: Age, Husband, Movie Career & Other Shocking Secrets REVEALED

Haq Movie Actress Yami Gautam EXPOSED: Age, Husband, Movie Career & Other Shocking Secrets REVEALED

Yami Gautam, one of Bollywood’s hottest actresses, is making headlines again. She continues to shine with her calm charm and powerful performance. Her new film alongside Emran Hashmi will be released on November 7, 2025. Fans are curious about her latest project, personal life and how she continues to balance fame with simplicity. So, here’s everything you need to know about Yami Gautam.

By: Last Updated: November 6, 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Yami Gautam Age
1/7

Yami Gautam Age

Yami Gautam Dhar was born on November 28, 1988. She is 36 years old (as of 2025).

Yami Gautam Net Worth
2/7

Yami Gautam Net Worth

Yami's estimated net worth is around ₹99 crore according to recent reports. Her wealth comes from acting, brand endorsements, real-estate and more.

Yami Gautam Husband
3/7

Yami Gautam Husband

Yami is married to Aditya Dhar, a film director known for movies such as Uri: The Surgical Strike. The marriage took place in 2021.

Haq Film Yami Gautam
4/7

Haq Film Yami Gautam

It is a courtroom drama with Emran Hashmi and Yami Gautam playing the lead roles. The film is inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano Begum case (Mohd Ahmed Khan v Shah Bano).

Yami's role in Haq
5/7

Yami's role in Haq

Yami plays a woman who fights for her rightful share after being divorced and her husband ends up opposing her in court.

Haq movie Controversy
6/7

Haq movie Controversy

The film has faced legal notices from the Shah Bano family over alleged misrepresentation.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS