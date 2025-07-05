Live Tv
  • Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback

Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback

Yami Gautam has made a powerful and graceful come back to the spotlight, balancing her new role as a mother with a renewed presence in cinema and fashion. Her choice of impactful character driven role in films like article 370 and the rom com dhoom dham reflects her evolving artistic depth.  

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 5, 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback - Gallery Image
1/7

Radiant return at IFFI

Yami on May 10, stand out public come back at IFFI post motherhood, wearing a gorgeous ethnic look. Her natural charisma and glamorous smile impressed fans and media like.

Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback - Gallery Image
2/7

Motherhood and fitness journey

After getting a baby boy in May 2024, she return back to the gym and regain her fitness, balancing her new maternal role and career and wellness goals.

Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback - Gallery Image
3/7

Radiant beauty roots

She credit traditional skin care rituals like turmeric scrub and castor oil blends for lashes. She is thankful to her grandmother's techniques resulting in her enviable clear glowing complexion.

Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback - Gallery Image
4/7

Power packed on-screen choices

Yami continuous to choose character driven and bold roles over conventional leads. Inner movies like article 370 and upcoming Shah Bano drama show cases versatility and depth.

Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback - Gallery Image
5/7

Dhoom dhaam: Romantic comedy revival

In a new Netflix release Dhoom dhaam dropped on February 14, 2025, critics praised her screen presence and chemistry in this vibrant romcom and thriller movie.

Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback - Gallery Image
6/7

Style evolution: Boss lady to regal glam

Yami Gautam dressing sense is just like a wow, from shop co-rd suits worth 1.2 lakh to dazzling in bodycon gowns and ethereal saree she looks perfect in every style.

Chasing characters, not trends

Yami emphasizes instinctual script choices, rolls that must challenge her and break caste type expectations. This approach has kept her career fresh and respected.

Disclaimer: This content is intended for information and entertainment purposes  only and not to defame anyone.

Yami Gautam Sassy Looks: Radiant Style And Strong Screen Comeback - Gallery Image

