Yash’s Toxic Sexy Actress Huma Qureshi Full Profile: Age, Movies, Personal Details & Latest News | Know More About The Hot Bollywood Actress

Huma Qureshi continues to make headlines in 2026 as she steps into a powerful role in the upcoming pan-India film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, generating strong buzz among fans. Known for choosing bold and unconventional roles, the actress has built a reputation with films like Gangs of Wasseypur and the hit political series Maharani. From international premieres to major Bollywood projects and OTT success, Huma remains one of the most versatile and talked-about performers in the industry today.