Yash’s Toxic Sexy Actress Huma Qureshi Full Profile: Age, Movies, Personal Details & Latest News | Know More About The Hot Bollywood Actress

Huma Qureshi Full Profile: Age, Movies, Personal Details & Latest News
Huma Qureshi continues to make headlines in 2026 as she steps into a powerful role in the upcoming pan-India film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, generating strong buzz among fans. Known for choosing bold and unconventional roles, the actress has built a reputation with films like Gangs of Wasseypur and the hit political series Maharani. From international premieres to major Bollywood projects and OTT success, Huma remains one of the most versatile and talked-about performers in the industry today.
Huma Qureshi Age
Born on 28 July 1986 in Delhi. As of 2026, she is 40 years old. She began her career in modelling and theatre before entering Bollywood.
Huma Qureshi Popular Movies
Notable Films
Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) – breakthrough performance.
Dedh Ishqiya (2014) & Badlapur (2015) – strong supporting roles.
Jolly LLB 2 (2017) – mainstream success.
Monica, O My Darling (2022) – OTT hit.
Double XL (2022) – body positivity theme.
Huma Qureshi Latest Films
Single Salma (2025) – romantic comedy.
Bayaan (2025) – investigative drama premiered at TIFF.
Huma Qureshi Upcoming Film: Toxic
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a high-budget pan-India gangster drama. Huma plays the character Elizabeth, described as powerful and gothic.
Huma Qureshi Latest News
Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of Toxic, one of India’s most anticipated films. She has expressed excitement about working with Yash and the scale of the project.
