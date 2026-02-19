LIVE TV
  Yash's Toxic Sexy Actress Huma Qureshi Full Profile: Age, Movies, Personal Details & Latest News | Know More About The Hot Bollywood Actress

Yash’s Toxic Sexy Actress Huma Qureshi Full Profile: Age, Movies, Personal Details & Latest News | Know More About The Hot Bollywood Actress

Huma Qureshi continues to make headlines in 2026 as she steps into a powerful role in the upcoming pan-India film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, generating strong buzz among fans. Known for choosing bold and unconventional roles, the actress has built a reputation with films like Gangs of Wasseypur and the hit political series Maharani. From international premieres to major Bollywood projects and OTT success, Huma remains one of the most versatile and talked-about performers in the industry today.

Published By: Published: February 19, 2026 13:30:42 IST
Huma Qureshi Age
Huma Qureshi Age

Born on 28 July 1986 in Delhi. As of 2026, she is 40 years old. She began her career in modelling and theatre before entering Bollywood.

Huma Qureshi Popular Movies

Notable Films

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) – breakthrough performance.

Dedh Ishqiya (2014) & Badlapur (2015) – strong supporting roles.

Jolly LLB 2 (2017) – mainstream success.

Monica, O My Darling (2022) – OTT hit.

Double XL (2022) – body positivity theme.

Huma Qureshi Latest Films
Huma Qureshi Latest Films

Single Salma (2025) – romantic comedy.

Bayaan (2025) – investigative drama premiered at TIFF.

Huma Qureshi Upcoming Film: Toxic
Huma Qureshi Upcoming Film: Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a high-budget pan-India gangster drama. Huma plays the character Elizabeth, described as powerful and gothic.

Huma Qureshi Latest News
Huma Qureshi Latest News

Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of Toxic, one of India’s most anticipated films. She has expressed excitement about working with Yash and the scale of the project.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided about Huma Qureshi, including her projects, net worth, and public reactions, is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Details regarding upcoming films, earnings, and industry developments may change over time. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

