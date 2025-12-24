LIVE TV
  • Year Ender 2025: These 5 Indian Cricketers Paid The Highest Taxes, And Their Earnings Will Shock You

Year Ender 2025: These 5 Indian Cricketers Paid The Highest Taxes, And Their Earnings Will Shock You

Even in the year 2025, India’s cricket icons continue to be the main contributors to the national treasury. With huge IPL contracts and worldwide endorsements as their main source of income, these sports personalities are at the top in the tax charts, demonstrating their huge power in the market.

Virat Kohli (₹66 Crore)
1/5
Virat Kohli (₹66 Crore)

Virat Kohli (₹66 Crore)

The leading individual taxpayer in Indian sports, Kohli earns through an A+ BCCI contract and a massive IPL salary. His income is heavily bolstered by a portfolio of 20+ global brands including Puma, Audi, and his personal brand, One8.

MS Dhoni (₹38 Crore)
2/5
MS Dhoni (₹38 Crore)

MS Dhoni (₹38 Crore)

Despite retiring from international play, "Captain Cool" remains a financial powerhouse through his IPL captaincy with CSK. He manages over 40 brand endorsements and diverse business interests in organic farming, gyms, and sports franchises.

Sachin Tendulkar (₹28 Crore)
3/5
Sachin Tendulkar (₹28 Crore)

Sachin Tendulkar (₹28 Crore)

A decade after retirement, the "Master Blaster" continues to be a top contributor through evergreen deals with brands like BMW and Adidas. His income is further supported by strategic investments in sports technology and his role as a global brand ambassador.

Sourav Ganguly (₹23 Crore)
4/5
Sourav Ganguly (₹23 Crore)

Sourav Ganguly (₹23 Crore)

The former BCCI President maintains a high tax bracket through his extensive work in cricket administration and media commentary. He also commands significant fees for brand endorsements in the real estate and education sectors.

Hardik Pandya (₹13 Crore)
5/5
Hardik Pandya (₹13 Crore)

Hardik Pandya (₹13 Crore)

As a premier all-rounder and high-profile IPL captain, Pandya's earnings come from a top-tier BCCI contract and match fees. He is a favorite for youth-centric brands like boAt and Gillette, which significantly increase his annual taxable income.

