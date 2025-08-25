From Boat Pose To Bow Pose: Top 5 Asanas To Build Core Strength and Stay Fit
Yoga is a powerful practice that helps in managing weight while strengthening the core and improving overall stamina. Regular practice enhances metabolism, boosts flexibility, and supports better digestion, which aids in maintaining a healthy body. It also toned muscles, improved posture and balances energy levels. Beyond physical benefits, yoga calms the mind, reduces stress, and encourages mindful living- making it a holistic approach to fitness and wellness being.
Boat Pose
This pose is also known as Navasana, excellent for engaging the abdominal muscles while strengthening the spine and hip flexors. Balancing on the sit bones activates the core, improving stability and aiding in calorie burn for weight management.
Plank Pose
This pose is also known as Phalakasana, tones the entire body while focusing on the core muscles. Holding this posture builds endurance, enhances metabolism, and supports healthy weight loss. It also improves posture and strength.
Bridge Pose
Also known as Setu Bandhasana, it strengthens the lower back, glutes, and core. It stimulates digestion, balances hormones, and tones the abdominal area, making it effective for maintaining a healthy weight.
Warrior III
Also known as Virabhadrasana III, challenges balance and strengthens the legs, core, and back. This dynamic posture burns calories, boosts stamina, and improves focus while supporting overall body toning.
Bow Pose
Also known as Dhanurasana, it stretches the abdomen while engaging the core and chest. It improves digestion, reduces belly fat, and enhances flexibility, contributing to better weight management.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only. Please do not try these if you have an injury or operation.