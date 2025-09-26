(Disclaimer: The images used here are publicly available and are used for informational purposes only. No copyright infringement is intended.)
YOU WON’T BELIEVE THIS! The Shocking Price Tags Behind King Khan’s Most Expensive And Rare Multi-Crore Timepieces, Here Is A Sneek Peek In Shah Rukh Khan’s Watch Collection
Prepare to be blown away by Shah Rukh Khan’s jaw-dropping watch collection!
This isn’t just about telling time, these are some of the most insanely expensive and rare watches in the world, right on the wrist of Bollywood’s biggest superstar.
Did you know one of his watches alone costs over ₹21 crore?
From mind-boggling dual-faced Patek Philippes to a wild titanium skull by Richard Mille, each piece is pure luxury overload. Dive into this photo gallery and get ready to have your mind blown by the sheer extravagance and style of King Khan’s incredible timepieces!
You Won’t Believe the Price of SRK’s Watches! Let’s Dig In
Here are 5 jaw-droppingly expensive watches owned by Shah Rukh Khan:
1/5
Patek Philippe Grand Complications (Ref. 6300G) ₹21 CRORE
Yes, you read that right. SRK wore this masterpiece at the 2025 Met Gala. It's one of the most complicated watches ever made, crafted from 18k white gold with two faces and mind-blowing functions.
2/5
Patek Philippe Grand Complication (Ref. 5271/11P) ₹6.3 CRORE
This elegant beast is all about timeless design and engineering genius. A true collector’s gem, and SRK owns it casually.
3/5
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked- ₹4.6 CRORE
Seen at IIFA 2024, this 18-carat rose gold timepiece isn’t just flashy – it’s mechanical art on the wrist. And yes, the bezel is studded with gems.
4/5
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar (Blue Ceramic) – ₹4.2–₹4.98 CRORE
Only 25 pieces exist in the world – and guess who owns one? Spotted during Pathaan promotions, this watch screams rare and royal.
5/5
Richard Mille RM 52-01 Skull Titanium- ₹15 CRORE
This one’s wild. Featuring a titanium skull inside, this edgy, rebellious watch looks straight out of a sci-fi movie – and SRK rocks it.