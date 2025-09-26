LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • YOU WON’T BELIEVE THIS! The Shocking Price Tags Behind King Khan’s Most Expensive And Rare Multi-Crore Timepieces, Here Is A Sneek Peek In Shah Rukh Khan’s Watch Collection

YOU WON’T BELIEVE THIS! The Shocking Price Tags Behind King Khan’s Most Expensive And Rare Multi-Crore Timepieces, Here Is A Sneek Peek In Shah Rukh Khan’s Watch Collection

Prepare to be blown away by Shah Rukh Khan’s jaw-dropping watch collection!

This isn’t just about telling time, these are some of the most insanely expensive and rare watches in the world, right on the wrist of Bollywood’s biggest superstar.

Did you know one of his watches alone costs over ₹21 crore? 

From mind-boggling dual-faced Patek Philippes to a wild titanium skull by Richard Mille, each piece is pure luxury overload. Dive into this photo gallery and get ready to have your mind blown by the sheer extravagance and style of King Khan’s incredible timepieces!

(Disclaimer: The images used here are publicly available and are used for informational purposes only. No copyright infringement is intended.)

You Won’t Believe the Price of SRK’s Watches! Let’s Dig In

Here are 5 jaw-droppingly expensive watches owned by Shah Rukh Khan:

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Patek Philippe Grand Complications (Ref. 6300G) ₹21 CRORE
1/5

Patek Philippe Grand Complications (Ref. 6300G) ₹21 CRORE

Yes, you read that right. SRK wore this masterpiece at the 2025 Met Gala. It's one of the most complicated watches ever made, crafted from 18k white gold with two faces and mind-blowing functions.

Patek Philippe Grand Complication (Ref. 5271/11P) ₹6.3 CRORE
2/5

Patek Philippe Grand Complication (Ref. 5271/11P) ₹6.3 CRORE

This elegant beast is all about timeless design and engineering genius. A true collector’s gem, and SRK owns it casually.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked- ₹4.6 CRORE
3/5

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked- ₹4.6 CRORE

Seen at IIFA 2024, this 18-carat rose gold timepiece isn’t just flashy – it’s mechanical art on the wrist. And yes, the bezel is studded with gems.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar (Blue Ceramic) – ₹4.2–₹4.98 CRORE
4/5

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar (Blue Ceramic) – ₹4.2–₹4.98 CRORE

Only 25 pieces exist in the world – and guess who owns one? Spotted during Pathaan promotions, this watch screams rare and royal.

Richard Mille RM 52-01 Skull Titanium- ₹15 CRORE
5/5

Richard Mille RM 52-01 Skull Titanium- ₹15 CRORE

This one’s wild. Featuring a titanium skull inside, this edgy, rebellious watch looks straight out of a sci-fi movie – and SRK rocks it.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS