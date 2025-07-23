Your Daily Briefing: 5 Essential Stories Driving What Is Next

Entertainment News-Ozzy Osbourne's Dark Past: Recounting the Tragic Cat Shooting Incident

In a chilling incident from the early 1980s, late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, in the grip of a drug-fueled frenzy, shot and killed 17 of his family's pet cats. The shocking episode, which Osbourne later described as a turning point in his battle with addiction, occurred while his wife, Sharon, was away. When she returned, she found him in a white suit, with a shotgun in hand, under a piano. The article also recounts other notorious acts, including shooting chickens, snorting ants, and biting the head off a bat, all of which contributed to his "Madman" persona.