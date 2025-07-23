LIVE TV
Your Daily Briefing: 5 Essential Stories Driving What Is Next

The past 24 hours have vividly showcased our interconnected world, brimming with major global and national events. Critical geopolitical shifts and economic movements shaped international narratives. Domestically, vital policy decisions and societal changes dominated headlines, impacting daily life. Beyond serious affairs, entertainment offered fresh excitement with new releases, sports arenas saw compelling victories, and the business world experienced pivotal shifts. This relentless and diverse flow of breaking news truly underscores the dynamic, fast-paced nature of today’s information landscape, reflecting a world constantly in motion.

Gaza Children Die of Starvation in 72 Hours Amid Blockade(Image Credit-Google) - Photo Gallery
1/5

World News- Gaza Children Die of Starvation in 72 Hours Amid Blockade

In a harrowing report from Gaza, Al-Shifa hospital chief Mohammed Abu Salmiya announced on July 22, 2025, that 21 children have died from malnutrition and starvation across the territory within the last 72 hours. These tragic deaths occurred in various hospitals, with new cases arriving constantly, sparking fears of an alarming death toll. The crisis is severely aggravated by an Israeli blockade imposed in March 2025, drastically limiting aid and creating the worst shortages since the conflict began in October 2023. Israeli strikes continue to impact the region, adding to the humanitarian catastrophe.

IIT Guwahati Protests Over "Exceptionally High" Fee Hike - Photo Gallery
2/5

National News- IIT Guwahati Protests Over "Exceptionally High" Fee Hike

Massive protests have erupted at IIT Guwahati as research scholars and MTech students demonstrate against an "exceptionally high" fee hike. The agitation began after the administration reportedly failed to revise the fee structure as promised, leading to students being barred from registering for the new semester for non-payment. The article notes that fees for PhD scholars have increased from ₹34,800 to ₹45,700, while part-time scholars' fees have jumped from ₹2,500 to ₹25,000. Students also allege that the institute is not releasing government-provided HRA while simultaneously charging for hostel fees, a practice they deem unfair.

Ozzy Osbourne's Dark Past: Recounting the Tragic Cat Shooting Incident(Image Credit-Google) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Entertainment News-Ozzy Osbourne's Dark Past: Recounting the Tragic Cat Shooting Incident

In a chilling incident from the early 1980s, late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, in the grip of a drug-fueled frenzy, shot and killed 17 of his family's pet cats. The shocking episode, which Osbourne later described as a turning point in his battle with addiction, occurred while his wife, Sharon, was away. When she returned, she found him in a white suit, with a shotgun in hand, under a piano. The article also recounts other notorious acts, including shooting chickens, snorting ants, and biting the head off a bat, all of which contributed to his "Madman" persona.

Gill Confirms Kamboj Nears Debut, Pant to Keep Wickets in 4th Test(Image Credit-Google) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Sports News-Gill Confirms Kamboj Nears Debut, Pant to Keep Wickets in 4th Test

Indian captain Shubman Gill has all but confirmed 24-year-old pacer Anshul Kamboj is set for his international debut in the 4th Test against England in Manchester, with Prasidh Krishna also in contention. This comes amidst India's injury woes, ruling out Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep. Gill also expressed confidence in Karun Nair's batting form despite his struggles. Crucially, Rishabh Pant will resume wicketkeeping duties after his injury scare in the previous match where Dhruv Jurel conceded 25 byes. India trails England 1-2 in the five-match series.

US And Japan Forge Trade Deal 15 Reciprocal Tariff Set(Image Credit-Google) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Business News- US & Japan Forge Trade Deal, 15% Reciprocal Tariff Set

President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal between the United States and Japan, featuring a 15% US tariff on Japanese goods, down from a threatened 25%. Trump claimed Japan would invest $550 billion in the US, with the US receiving 90% of profits, promising "Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs." Japan is also set to open its markets to US products, including cars and agricultural goods, and will apply a reciprocal 15% tariff. The agreement comes as Trump faced an August 1 tariff deadline, following recent deals with other nations, and coincides with political shifts in Japan.

