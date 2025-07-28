Your Daily Briefing: Deep Dive Into Today’s 5 Must-Know Stories

World News-Trump, EU Sign 'Biggest-Ever' Trade Agreement, Ending Tariff Dispute

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have signed a "biggest-ever" trade agreement, avoiding a transatlantic tariff war. The pact establishes a 15% floor tariff on EU exports to the US, including sectors such as autos and pharmaceuticals. As a concession, the EU pledged to buy $750 billion worth of US energy within three years, in addition to $600 billion in investments. The pact also allows bilateral tariff waivers for strategic products such as aircraft. Though the best available to avoid higher tariffs, it has received mixed response, especially from German industry.