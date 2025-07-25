Your Daily Briefing: Top 5 Stories For Today

World News- Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash Kills Nine Civilians

A long-simmering border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia escalated on Thursday, leading to the deaths of at least nine civilians. Both nations accused each other of initiating clashes across six locations, involving F-16s, missiles, and artillery. Thailand claimed strikes on Cambodian army bases, while Cambodia reported civilian casualties from Thai rockets, including an 8-year-old child. The conflict has resulted in diplomatic downgrades, with ambassadors being expelled and recalled. Rooted in differing interpretations of early 20th-century treaties, the escalating tensions have raised concerns about further regional disruption, prompting advisories from the US and China. The conflict has also impacted Thailand's internal politics.