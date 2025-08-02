Business News-Democrats attack Trump because U.S. unemployment moves up due to a chaotic tariff policy.

President Trump saw Democrats bash him in July of 2025, when the unemployment rate went slightly up to 4.2% as compared with 4.1 in June, with a growing concern on the economy due to his much-sweeping new tariffs. The U.S. pace of employment increased at a considerably lower rate with only 73,000 created positions which are significantly lower compared to the projections, and both the May and June data of the same have been readjusted with a total of 258,000 jobs less. Analysts identify Trump as being an unpredictable trade policy, especially with the tariffs that will affect dozens of countries starting August 7 as the source of uncertainty that strangled hiring. The officials of the Federal Reserve have cautioned that the situation is likely to worsen and that they could just have an interest rate cut as soon as in September.