Your Daily Briefing: What The World Is Talking About Today
The news cycle, over the last 24 hours, has signified the ferocity of our world of today, where everything is connected. Despite the world events across the fields of power transition and economic changes, the domestic decisions of great policy areas and changing social streams gained attention at home. The entertainment sector made some significant changes, whereas sports aroused the interest of fans with thrilling events. Risky actions were flag bearers of changing market trends and investor-related attitudes in the business world. As a collection, they paint a vibrant picture of a world in fast forward, a world where politics, culture, and even money seem to have a narrative that is linked to an even bigger and faster moving global narrative.
World News- Russian Legislator rejects Submarine Maneuver by Trump as a Display of Unnecessary Shows
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had two nuclear submarines move to respective areas after the inflammatory comment that the ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made saying that the ultimatums of the U.S. would result in the conflict with Russia. Russian legislator Viktor Vodolatsky responded, arguing that Russia is already tracking such submarines, and that the number of nuclear submarines on patrol by Russia is greater than the number of such submarines by the United States. He dismissed the action by Trump and that it did not merit a Russian reply . And as they saw it, the deployment was more of a symbolic messaging, not a military escalation in the détente of the U.S. and Russia.
National News- EC sets vice-presidential poll on September 9 following unexpected quitting of Dhankhar
India has ordered an election for Vice-President on September 9, 2025 on September 9, 2025 after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has unexpectedly resigned on July 21 due to health reasons. The formal notification will be issued by the EC on August 7 and the final date to file nomination papers is August 21 and scrutiny will be done on August 22 and withdrawal deadline will be August 25. In the event of a need to vote, it will be done in the Parliament House by secret votes with the proportional representation method and using the single transferable vote method. The 782 members of both the houses in the parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha comprise the electoral college).
Entertainment News-Kajol Congratulates SRK, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji on the Win of National Film Awards
In the 71st National Film Awards, Kajol came to Instagram to express her sincere congratulations to her close people and colleagues Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar who won significant awards. Shah Rukh Khan has won Best Actor too, in Jawan and it is his first National Award ever after 33 years in the industry, which his co-star Vikrant Massey has also won. It was also the first National Award that Rani Mukerji won as Best Actress in a movie titled as Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. In the meantime, the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Karan Johar was awarded as the Best Popular Film, and for choreography. Kajol also talked in her loving posts of their youthful memories since the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and heralded their own success with their storytelling.
Sports News-Khalid Jamil Becomes First Indian in 13 Years to Lead Men’s National Team
On August 1, 2025, Khalid Jamil—a former Indian international and current Jamshedpur FC coach—was appointed head coach of the Indian men’s national football team, ending a 13-year run of foreign leadership in the role. At 48, Jamil impressed selectors with coaching stints at Aizawl (I-League title winner in 2017) and recent ISL success. Recommended by AIFF’s technical committee under IM Vijayan, he emerged ahead of contenders Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic. His tenure may span two to three years, and he takes over as India prepares for the CAFA Nations Cup beginning August 29.
Business News-Democrats attack Trump because U.S. unemployment moves up due to a chaotic tariff policy.
President Trump saw Democrats bash him in July of 2025, when the unemployment rate went slightly up to 4.2% as compared with 4.1 in June, with a growing concern on the economy due to his much-sweeping new tariffs. The U.S. pace of employment increased at a considerably lower rate with only 73,000 created positions which are significantly lower compared to the projections, and both the May and June data of the same have been readjusted with a total of 258,000 jobs less. Analysts identify Trump as being an unpredictable trade policy, especially with the tariffs that will affect dozens of countries starting August 7 as the source of uncertainty that strangled hiring. The officials of the Federal Reserve have cautioned that the situation is likely to worsen and that they could just have an interest rate cut as soon as in September.