Your Daily Briefing: What’s Happening Around The World
Events in the last 24 hours provided a reminder of how hyper-connected to the internet world we live in, where things happen and reverberate across physical borders in real time. Bookmarking the global developments, back at home there were headline news in the form of important policy choices and the currents in social life. The entertainment industry was awesome and sports arena filled adrenaline in the blood of the fans. In case of business, the risky actions marked the changing market trends and investor sentiments. Collectively, these stories are a world even faster centuries of politics, culture, and commerce are just becoming more complicated strands in a larger, constantly shifting global story.
World News-Israeli forces kill 62 Palestinians in Gaza in a day alone including dozens of people at aid points
Israeli forces killed 62 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn on August 3, 2025, of whom 38 people were trying to get humanitarian assistance at the distribution centers of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), as reported by local hospitals. This is after July 27 statement that there will be daily tacts pauses that are aimed at enabling access to aid but the UN has reported 105 deaths at the aid sites in the preceding Wednesday and Thursday. As of October 2023, 1,373 Palestinians have been shot and left to die on their way to receive assistance and 169 Palestinians have starved or died because of malnutrition. Humanitarians caution that what is being undertaken is inadequate.
National News-PM Modi Distributes 20,500 Crores of Rupees Under PM-Kisan Scheme and Affects 9.7 Crore farmers
On 2 August 2025, the twentieth tranche of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will be direct benefit transfers of about 20,500 crore rupees into the bank accounts of an amount of about 9.7 crore farmers, has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme gives 6,000 (annually), which is paid out in three equal parts. The funds were distributed to farmers across the country with individual states and states such as Assam and Odisha carrying out their own additional work. Farmers had to carry out eKYC through biometric, face recognition, or OTP in order to receive money .
Entertainment News- Rani Mukerji Visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after being Honored with First National Film Award
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji paid a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on August 3, 2025, to express her gratitude after becoming a national film award winner with her award gesture after taking home her first-ever national film award. It is the award of Best Actress which she won as a result of her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, after almost 30 years in her career. On Instagram and other images posted by the temple, she is seen wearing a blue suit with a red shawl and tilak with hands folded in prayer. Giving her statement after the victory, Rani announced the award as emotional and personal and dedicated it to every mother in the world due to their constant love and most powerful defense.
Sports News- Messi Abandons Leagues Cup Game Earlier due to Hamstring pain as Inter Miami Goes Through
In the Leagues Cup on August 3, 2025, Lionel Messi left the match of Inter Miami against Necaxa after 11 minutes because of hamstring problems . Miami even after he left, they showed that they did not give up easily as they drew 2-2 and eventually won the match through a dramatic 5-4 penalty shoot out. Javier Mascherano said it felt like hamstring discomfort and that the severity of the injury would not be established until he was further evaluated. The fact that Messi left early evoked worries regarding his physical state considering the packed season, but Miami proved that it can be very resilient despite his absence.
Business News- India- US Crude Oil Imports In India Skyrocket 51% Since Trump came back to Power
On August 3, 2025, according to sources that ANI cited, India who is one of the world leaders in using crude oil has more than tripled its imports of crude oil from the United States since Donald Trump started his second term in the country. Such a steep increase is a major change in the Indian energy sourcing policy considering the changing politics and market trends in the world. This data indicates a strengthening of the energy relationships between India and the US as India decreases its reliance on the historic suppliers and increases its mutual agreement exchange in the energy field.