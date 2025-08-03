Your Daily Briefing: What’s Happening Around The World

Entertainment News- Rani Mukerji Visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after being Honored with First National Film Award

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji paid a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on August 3, 2025, to express her gratitude after becoming a national film award winner with her award gesture after taking home her first-ever national film award. It is the award of Best Actress which she won as a result of her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, after almost 30 years in her career. On Instagram and other images posted by the temple, she is seen wearing a blue suit with a red shawl and tilak with hands folded in prayer. Giving her statement after the victory, Rani announced the award as emotional and personal and dedicated it to every mother in the world due to their constant love and most powerful defense.