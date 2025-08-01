Your Daily Briefing: What’s Happening Around The World Today

Sports News-Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on Divorce Fallout: ‘Cheating’ Allegations Led to Suicidal Thoughts

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has spoken publicly for the first time since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, revealing deep emotional trauma stemming from false cheating allegations. In an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Chahal described how the breakdown of their five-year marriage—caused in part by misaligned careers—had been brewing over time. Despite maintaining the separation privately, he was labelled a “cheater” online, which pushed him into depression, sleepless nights, and suicidal thoughts lasting around 40–45 days. Chahal strongly denied any infidelity, affirming, “I have never cheated… you won’t find anyone more loyal than me”. He credited close friends, including RJ Mahvash, for helping him cope with the mental strain during that period .