Your Daily Briefing: What’s Happening Around The World Today
In just 24 hours, the news landscape has once again reflected the fast-moving, interconnected world we live in. Global headlines were shaped by shifting power dynamics and economic signals, while back home, major policy moves and social changes took center stage. Entertainment updates sparked buzz, dramatic sports moments kept audiences hooked, and bold business decisions hinted at the direction markets are heading. It’s a vivid snapshot of a world in constant motion—where every update feels part of a larger, accelerating story.
World News-Trump Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs Up to 41% on Imports from Dozens of Countries
On July 31, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates”, announcing tariffs ranging from 10% to a maximum of 41% on imports from nearly 70 countries and the European Union, effective August 7 . India faces a 25% tariff, Pakistan 19%, Iraq 35%, and Syria the highest at 41%; Laos and Myanmar are at 40%, with Switzerland set at 39%. The order is described as part of Trump’s push to counter trade deficits under national security powers, stirring investor concern over rising inflation and supply chain disruption.
National News-India Greenlights 1,856 MW Sawalkote Hydroelectric Mega‑Project in J&K After Indus Treaty Suspension
India has initiated the tender process for the Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project, a 1,856 MW run-of-river plant on the Chenab River near Sidhu, Ramban district, Jammu & Kashmir—its largest-ever hydro endeavor in the region. The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) officially launched international bidding on July 29, 2025, with proposals due by September 10. Conceived decades ago, the project was stalled for 40 years, but recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty has allowed India to push ahead without seeking Pakistan’s approval. The move is part of a broader push to accelerate hydropower development in J&K and Ladakh post‑treaty suspension.
Entertainment News-“Kingdom” Scores ₹15.75 Crore Opening Day, Beating “Kushi” but Trails Behind “Liger”
Vijay Deverakonda’s spy thriller Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, premiered on July 31, 2025, and raked in a strong ₹15.75 crore net in India on its first day—surpassing the ₹15.25 crore launch of Kushi (2023), but slightly underperforming compared to his earlier Bollywood debut Liger (₹15.95 crore). Telugu markets dominated the earnings, with an overall occupancy rate of 57.87% (morning: 63.56%, afternoon: 56.52%, evening: 50.12%, night: 61.27%) . In North America, Kingdom emerged as Vijay’s highest-ever premiere day grosser, crossing $1.1 million (~₹8.5 crore gross).
Sports News-Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on Divorce Fallout: ‘Cheating’ Allegations Led to Suicidal Thoughts
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has spoken publicly for the first time since his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, revealing deep emotional trauma stemming from false cheating allegations. In an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Chahal described how the breakdown of their five-year marriage—caused in part by misaligned careers—had been brewing over time. Despite maintaining the separation privately, he was labelled a “cheater” online, which pushed him into depression, sleepless nights, and suicidal thoughts lasting around 40–45 days. Chahal strongly denied any infidelity, affirming, “I have never cheated… you won’t find anyone more loyal than me”. He credited close friends, including RJ Mahvash, for helping him cope with the mental strain during that period .
Business news-ED Summons Anil Ambani on August 5 in ₹3,000–₹17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned industrialist Anil Ambani to appear at its Delhi headquarters on August 5, 2025, for questioning in a major loan fraud and money laundering investigation. The case centers on allegations that around ₹3,000 crore in unsecured loans were diverted from Yes Bank to Ambani‐linked entities between 2017 and 2019, amid accusations of bribery to bank promoters and gross approval irregularities, including backdated documents and shell‐company routing. ED also probes a broader ₹17,000 crore fraud linked to Reliance Infrastructure and improper fund transfers via related parties, per SEBI findings.