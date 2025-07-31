Your Daily Briefing: What’s Making News Today
The recent 24 hour period has shown that our world is indeed interconnected. Reports on national economic trends to the changes of the global geopolitical landscape, international affairs dictated the main discussion points whereas the major decisions in matters of policies and social trends became the most popular in the news. In the meantime, the latest releases of entertainment spurred, some significantly dramatic showdowns in sports kept viewers on the edge of their seats and some ambitious business decisions indicated potentially altering market forces. High-energy collage of events reflects the furious pace of the 21st century news cycle- a peek into a world that never sleeps.
World News-Trump Announces Major U.S.–Pakistan Oil Deal, Suggests Possible Exports to India
U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed a new energy partnership with Pakistan, stating that the two nations will collaborate to develop Pakistan’s “massive” oil reserves. Trump added that a U.S. oil company is currently being chosen for the project and quipped that Pakistan might “maybe… sell oil to India some day” . The announcement came soon after Trump declared a 25% tariff on Indian imports, along with unspecified penalties tied to India’s energy and military purchases from Russia. The measure is part of broader tariff threats ahead of an August 1 trade deadline.
National News-Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Imports, Cites Russian Oil and Arms Deal as Additional Penalty
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new 25% tariff on all goods imported from India, effective August 1, 2025, accusing India of high trade barriers and imbalance in trade relations . He added an unspecified extra penalty targeting India’s continued procurement of Russian oil and military equipment, linking it to Moscow's war in Ukraine. Despite calling India “a friend,” Trump framed the move as retaliation for India’s tariffs and support to Russia. Trade negotiations are ongoing, but the sudden tariff decision has spooked markets and raised export concerns in India.
Entertainment news-‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ First Episode Blends Nostalgia with Modern Drama
Ekta Kapoor’s iconic soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned on July 29 with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani after 25 years. The premiere opened with Tulsi chanting the Gayatri Mantra and watering the Tulsi plant before the signature title track played, reigniting fans’ emotional attachment. Set against their 38th wedding anniversary preparations, the episode introduced new-generation characters and hinted at brewing conflict from antagonist Gayatri and family tensions. Viewers flooded social media, raving about the nostalgic return of Tulsi-Mihir chemistry and the emotional setting that harkened back to the original era.
Sports News-India Recall Karun Nair for 5th Test; Bumrah and Kuldeep Miss Out
India have made four expected changes for the decisive fifth Test against England at The Oval. Veteran batsman Karun Nair is returning to the XI in place of Shardul Thakur, as India bolsters its batting on a grassier pitch where spin options like Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh remain out of contention. Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna will replace Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj, with Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack. Dhruv Jurel is set to debut behind the stumps, replacing the injured wicket‑keeper Rishabh Pant
Business News-Indian Markets Tank as Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Indian Goods
Indian equity markets slammed into negative territory on July 31, 2025, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of a 25% tariff on all Indian imports, effective from August 1, along with unspecified penalties tied to India’s energy and defense dealings with Russia. The Sensex fell over 600 points, slipping below the 81,000 mark, while the Nifty dropped nearly 200 points to around 24,670. Investor sentiment swung as key sectors like consumer durables, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and autos saw sharp losses. The Indian rupee also hit record lows before recovering slightly, and analysts warn that August could remain volatile.