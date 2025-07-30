Your Daily Briefing: Your Quick Guide to Today’s Top News

Business News-TCS Layoffs: Majority of 12,000 Job Cuts Expected This Quarter

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly set to complete the majority of its planned 12,000 global layoffs, impacting primarily mid to senior-level employees, within the current quarter. This significant workforce reduction, representing about 2% of its total staff, is part of TCS's strategy to become a "future-ready organization." The company cites skill mismatches and evolving technological demands, rather than AI-driven productivity, as the core reasons. This move has sent shockwaves through the Indian IT sector, raising concerns about job security and prompting scrutiny from the IT Ministry and employee unions.