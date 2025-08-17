Your Daily Reading: Ideas Driving Global Change

World News- Putin Calls Alaska Summit with Trump "Timely and Extremely Useful"

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the recent summit with the U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska as being timely and extremely useful and full of sincerity and substance. During a live meeting with Kremlin officials, Putin mentioned the fact that Russia had not talked face to face on the same level in many years. He recognized the U.S. stance on the conflict between Ukraine and acknowledged the statement of Moscow that it would seek a peaceful solution. According to Putin, the talks has brought both parties closer to the decisions they need, as it emphasized the need to proceed towards peaceful resolution of problems. Although that summit did not result in a written resolution, it was a major diplomatic visit between the two countries. This meeting highlighted the possibility of engagement and the seeking of peaceful ways to address the prevailing issues the world is facing.