Your Daily Reading: Insights Driving Tomorrow’s World

World News- ‘No Deal Until There’s a Deal’: Trump Leaves Alaska Summit Without Agreement, Putin Hints at Return to Moscow
During the Alaska summit convened on August 15, 2025, the U.S. President Donald Trump and the Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue during almost three hours. Trump has called the meeting a “very successful” one but has said there is nothing in final agreement yet, “there is no deal until there is a deal.” Putin, however, spoke of some sort of an understanding and felt optimistic that it can lead to peace in Ukraine. He further gave an invitation to conduct the next round of talks in Moscow. Although the meeting increased diplomatic contact, it did not produce any tangible solution.
National News- Red Alert Sounded in Mumbai, Thane as Torrential Rain Triggers Waterlogging and Landslide
The continuous hammering of high rainfall has put Mumbai and Thane under a red alert as there are key areas that are badly waterlogged. Flooding has been reported in both downtown and in the fringes, such as Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Milan Subway and Gandhi Market leading to serious traffic problems. This became a tragedy after two persons were killed and two others injured when a landslide hit Varsha Nagar of Vikhroli in the wee hours of Saturday. The India Meteorological Department, in the meantime, predicts sustained heavy to very heavy rain in Maharashtra in the next few days.
Entertainment News- Kundra Defends Kidney Offer to Premanand Maharaj Amid PR-Stunt Backlash
Businessman Raj Kundra who already faced criticism over a suspected financial fraud caught the eye when he offered his kidney to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj during a recent visit to Vrindavan a move that left his wife Shilpa Shetty surprised and instantly went viral. Later, although several commended the gesture as altruistic, some criticized it as a "PR stunt". Kundra responded by countering, himself, with, “If caring is public relations at best…,” because even in his controversies in the past, he felt that his actions were in earnest.
Sports News- Australian Cricket Legend Bob Simpson, Architect of Modern Glory, Dies at 89
Bob Simpson, legendary Australian cricket player died at 89 in Sydney. An excellent batsman, spinner and slip fielder, he played 62 Test matches over the period 1957-1978 and scored 4869 runs (10 centuries) and took 71 wickets, which included obtaining a triple-century at Old Trafford in 1964. Being the first full-time coach of Australia between 1986 and 1996, he engineered a resurgence of the national team--winning the 1987 World Cup, numerous Ashes matches and severing the West Indies domination in 1995. Simpson was known to inculcate the seldom wanting discipline and vision which influenced generations. His death is lamented by Cricket Australia and the national leaders.
Business News- Intel Shares Climb as Trump Administration Mulls U.S. Government Stake in Chipmaker
A word on Intel shares: The stock continued its hot run on Friday, jumping 4 percent after news that the Trump administration is in negotiations to take a stake in the troubled chipmaker, and possibly pay it out of CHIPS Act financing to help. The rise follows a White House visit where President Trump met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan though in the past Tan had been under scrutiny because of supposed affiliation to Chinese companies. Analysts observed that even with government support, the foundry business and investor confidence could be compensated by the government it would not solve the chronic issues that Intel has faced such as an inferior product roadmap and cost structure.