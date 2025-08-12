Your Daily Reading: Key Events And Trends Defining Our Future

Business News-Tesla Launches Flagship 8,200 sq ft Showroom & Superchargers in Delhi's Aerocity

The second Indian showroom of Tesla, the first one being located in Delhi, is placed in the complex of Worldmark 3, Aerocity, and is constructed within a space of 8,200 square feet. The new location, serving as the second store after its opening outlet in the Bandra Kurla Complex of Mumbai, is in the vicinity of IGI Airport, and it will be an important milestone in terms of expanding its business in India. The showroom is also an experience centre with four ultra-fast V4 Superchargers in the premises as a means of facilitating fast vehicle charging. Reservations of the Tesla Model Y that is the sole model offered in India are now open with a plan to start deliveries in the third quarter of 2025.