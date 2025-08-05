World News - Backed by BRICS, Russia Defies U.S. Tariff Threats

Russia, through spokesperson Maria Zakharova, accused the United States of pursuing a “neocolonial” agenda by using politically motivated tariffs and sanctions to maintain its global hegemony. Speaking in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on nations like India for buying Russian oil, she warned that no amount of economic coercion can derail the “natural course of history.” Russia condemned such measures as interference in the sovereignty of Global South countries and reaffirmed its strong support from BRICS and like‑minded nations. Zakharova stated Moscow is prepared to deepen multilateral cooperation to resist unlawful unilateral sanctions.