Your Daily Reading: Key Headlines At A Glance
The past 24 hours have shown just how deeply interconnected our world has become, with events unfolding and reverberating across borders in real time. Globally, major developments captured attention, while on the home front, key policy shifts and evolving social dynamics took center stage. The entertainment industry sparkled with fresh headlines, the sports world delivered high-intensity drama, and the business sector made bold moves reflecting shifting market moods. Together, these moments illustrate a world in motion—where centuries of politics, culture, and commerce are constantly being rewritten in a fast-changing, intricately woven global story.
World News - Backed by BRICS, Russia Defies U.S. Tariff Threats
Russia, through spokesperson Maria Zakharova, accused the United States of pursuing a “neocolonial” agenda by using politically motivated tariffs and sanctions to maintain its global hegemony. Speaking in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on nations like India for buying Russian oil, she warned that no amount of economic coercion can derail the “natural course of history.” Russia condemned such measures as interference in the sovereignty of Global South countries and reaffirmed its strong support from BRICS and like‑minded nations. Zakharova stated Moscow is prepared to deepen multilateral cooperation to resist unlawful unilateral sanctions.
National News- PM Modi to Address NDA Parliamentary Party Meet Amid Monsoon Session Logjam
On August 5, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, marking the first such gathering during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, which has been largely stalled by opposition protests over Bihar’s electoral roll revision and other issues . The session arrives just ahead of the vice‑presidential nomination process starting on August 7, with the NDA expected to announce its candidate before the August 21 deadline . PM Modi is also likely to address national security concerns including responses to recent terror incidents and affirm the alliance’s legislative strategy .
Entertainment News- Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 Slows on Day 4, Earns ₹2.5 Cr
Released on August 1, 2025, Son of Sardaar 2—starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur—started its run decently but saw a sharp dip on Day 4 (Monday), collecting just ₹2.50 crore nett in India. That brings its four-day total to approximately ₹27.25 crore, putting it on the verge of breaching the ₹30 crore mark. The decline comes amid stiff competition from Saiyaara and other releases. Meanwhile, despite mixed reviews, lead actor Mrunal Thakur urged audiences to form their own opinions, calling many critiques “misleading” .
Sports News- India Pulls Off Stunning Win at The Oval, Shubman Gill Silences Doubters
India captain Shubman Gill hailed his squad’s character after they leveled the five-match Test series against England 2‑2 with a dramatic six‑run win at The Oval on August 4, 2025. He emphasized how crucial the result was, saying that the hard-fought series “means so much” and underscored the team's readiness to be judged on merit rather than youth labels. Resuming at a tense phase, Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul turned the tables, helping India defend a late chase despite England needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand.
Business News- Indian Stock Market Trembles as Trump’s Tariff Warning Jolts Market Sentiment
On August 5, 2025, Indian markets are showing signs of caution as the U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat of steep tariffs on India, tied to its ongoing purchase of Russian oil—which weighed on investor sentiment. Gift Nifty futures indicated a weak opening, trading around 24,740‑24,757, a notable discount to Nifty's previous close.While global markets, particularly Asia and Wall Street, showed strength overnight, investors in India remained wary of trade tensions and persistent foreign outflows.