Your Daily Reading: Key Headlines You Need To Know

RBI Likely to Hold Interest Rates Amid US Tariff Headwinds and Trade Uncertainty

Before the Monetary Policy Committee meeting (August 4-6, 2025), all the economists agree that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not alter the policy rates. This is also a restrained position in the wake of 25% tariffs having been imposed by the U.S. on Indian products and the persevering uncertainties regarding a possible trade deal with the U.S. Some economists attribute this to a possible rate cut due to easing of retail inflation conditions, although majority of the opinions are that the central bank will have to wait to see when the waters of global trade trade stop before it can make adjustments to its monetary policy.