Your Daily Reading: The Headlines Driving Today’s News
The recent 24 hours brought an intense example of how interdependent our modern world is with the events flowing across borders in an instant. The world moved on to big changes in the international scene whereas nationally big policy shifts and reshaping social stories were the stars. The entertainment world was abuzz with new developments and sports provided high temperature action and the business fraternity reacted sharply to the changing market sentiments. All these various strings converge to capture a world in constant flux-where history, politics, culture or commerce is constantly re-invented in the real time in a world that keeps dramatically changing within itself.
World News- 80 Years On: Search for Hiroshima’s Missing Victims Continues on Ninoshima Island
Eighty years after Hiroshima was hit by an atomic bomb on August 6, 1945, the reason behind the quest to find missing bodies is due to the fact that the Ninoshima Island, where thousands were taken to seek emergency treatment and subsequently buried in mass graves is still searching the bodies that are still missing. Hiroshima University researcher Rebun Kayo, who has personally excavated the island since 2018, has since unearthed close to 100 bone fragments including those of children, in a mission to give the dead a respectful resting place, but also offer a sense of closure to survivors who continue to be shadowed by their loss. The latter efforts highlight the fact that the war is not resolved until all missing persons are accounted for to many families affected.
National News- Cloudburst in Uttarkashi Triggers Flash Floods: At Least 4 Dead, Around 100 Missing
In August 5, 2025, a cloudburst occurred in Kheer Ganga catchment of Uttarkashi district which caused disastrous flash floods and landslides in the vicinity of Dharali village. Four people have been killed whose number is likely to reach close to 100 more with officials fearing them and missing out under debris. Rescue parties of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP rushed to the location and washed away local homes, shops, and even more than 20 hotels. More than 130 individuals were evacuated, confirmed by the CM, helicopters and ground forces are active in the area. Warnings on heavy rain will also be in place up to August 10.
Entertainment News- Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death Confirmed: Heart Attack, Parkinson’s & Heart Disease
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, at his Buckinghamshire residence at the age of 76, in his family. The most common causes of death indicated in his death certificate are acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), out of hospital cardiac arrest, and contributing factors were coronary artery disease and Parkinson disease with autonomic dysfunction. Although his health had been declining in the long run, he performed with the original Black Sabbath lineup in a farewell performance on July 5, only 17 days before his death . Thousands of fans and tributes in music came out to honor him as his funeral procession in his Birmingham hometown attracted fellow rock icons and further exerted his lasting legacy in the music industry.
Sports News- Bumrah Proudly Looks Back at 'Highly Competitive' England Test Series
After Team India’s dramatic 2–2 series draw in the Anderson‑Tendulkar Trophy 2025, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah posted an emotional note on Instagram, saying, “We take back great memories from a highly competitive and enthralling Test series! Looking forward to what’s next.” Although he missed the Oval decider for workload management, he had shone in three earlier Tests—claiming 14 wickets. His message was both a celebration of team spirit and a nod to his own performances in a series that stretched India’s resilience against England.
Business News- RBI MPC Likely to Hold Repo Rate as Tariff Headwinds Clash with Festive Growth Hopes
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, wrapped up its three-day review starting August 4, 2025. Markets widely expect the RBI to maintain the repo rate at 5.5%, after a cumulative 100 basis-point cut earlier this year, despite falling inflation—now near 2.1%—and a stable rupee. While some economists anticipate a modest 25 bps cut to bolster credit ahead of the festive quarter, rising US tariffs on Indian exports and incomplete transmission of prior cuts suggest caution. The tone and forward guidance of the policy statement will be closely watched as India enters the second half of the fiscal year.