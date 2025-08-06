Your Daily Reading: The Headlines Driving Today’s News

World News- 80 Years On: Search for Hiroshima’s Missing Victims Continues on Ninoshima Island

Eighty years after Hiroshima was hit by an atomic bomb on August 6, 1945, the reason behind the quest to find missing bodies is due to the fact that the Ninoshima Island, where thousands were taken to seek emergency treatment and subsequently buried in mass graves is still searching the bodies that are still missing. Hiroshima University researcher Rebun Kayo, who has personally excavated the island since 2018, has since unearthed close to 100 bone fragments including those of children, in a mission to give the dead a respectful resting place, but also offer a sense of closure to survivors who continue to be shadowed by their loss. The latter efforts highlight the fact that the war is not resolved until all missing persons are accounted for to many families affected.