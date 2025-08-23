Your Daily Reading: The Key Updates You Can’t Miss
Over the last 24 hours, we have been reminded of what a small world we live in now, in that what happens in a corner of the world can reverberate all across the globe in a matter of moments. The scene continues to change, America receives news, the charts of new songs are changed, sports incite new celebrations and business decisions carry a global wave. All these instances show a world that is constantly in motion as politics, culture and commerce come hand in hand. History does not wait, but keeps moving on in real time. It is a ruthless era, and in order to keep up with its vicious speed the individual needs to be alert, flexible, and fast.
World News- Trump Sets Two-Week Ultimatum: Massive Sanctions, Tariffs—or None—on Russia Over Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a two-week deadline regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. He warned that if no progress occurs, the U.S. might impose "massive sanctions," levy "massive tariffs," or possibly opt for non-intervention. Trump expressed frustration over stalled peace talks and the lack of a planned summit, with Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, confirming no meeting is scheduled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of avoiding diplomacy. Trump also hinted at inviting Vladimir Putin to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but emphasized that Ukraine’s security guarantees remain unresolved.
National News- PM Modi to Inaugurate SEMICON India 2025—Aiming to Build the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth edition of SEMICON India 2025 at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi from September 2 to 4, 2025, marking the event’s expansion to double last year’s scale. The exhibition will host 350 exhibitors, four country pavilions (Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea), and six international roundtables, with participation from nine Indian states and delegates from over 33 countries. Under the “Semicon India Programme,” the government has green-lit 10 strategic semiconductor projects and supported over 280 academic institutes and 72 startups, including 23 under the Design-Linked Incentive scheme.
Entertainment News- End of an Era: Jaswinder Bhalla and Bal Mukand Sharma’s 48-Year Comic Duo Comes to an Emotional Close
The renowned comedic duo of Jaswinder Bhalla and Bal Mukand Sharma that lasted almost five decades have ended with the death of the former one. Their voyage started when they were college mates in 1977 in Punjab Agricultural University and blossomed on audio cassettes, stage shows and the popular Chhankata series where Bhalla played the character Chacha Chatar Singh and Sharma as the smart young nephew or bhatija. Their witty humour, informatively steeped in the Mirasi tradition of satire of Punjab and used to reflect the contradictions of the society especially in the turbulent 1990s. Sharma lamented that, a part of his heart was dead and he had a deep attachment to performance and friendship that went beyond performance.
Sports News- BCCI: ‘We Won’t Ask Kohli, Rohit to Retire’ – Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Rejects Farewell Talk
The BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has rubbished the reports on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hanging-up their boots with regards to ODIs claiming that they are both in the format. He stressed that retirement is an individual choice not imposed by the Board to worry people in advance. Both statistical leaders have retired already in Tests and T20Is, but they are still relevant as far as the ODIs are concerned, particularly as India build toward future campaigns ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Business News- WestBridge Invests ₹450 Cr in Edelweiss MF; Radhika Gupta Says Mutual Fund Opportunity in India ‘Just Taking Off’
Edelweiss MF has already attracted a 450-crore farm into its business as WestBridge Capital has led a 15 percent equity stake in Edelweiss MF, valuing the business at around 3,000 crore. Edelweiss MF AUM as of June 30, 2025, stood at 1,52,200 crore with 5-year CAGR of 44%, of which 72,600 crore was in equity AUM. MD & CEO Rhadika Gupta termed the arrangement a vote of confidence and added that the mutual fund market in India was merely in the ramp - up stage.