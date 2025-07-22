Your Essential Daily Briefing: 5 Critical Stories That Are Redefining What Comes Next

Business News- SBI Declares Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani As 'Fraud'

State Bank of India (SBI) has classified Reliance Communications (RCom) and its promoter, Anil D. Ambani, as 'fraud,' reporting it to the RBI. SBI, with a credit exposure of over ₹2,200 crore to RCom, is now lodging a complaint with the CBI. This re-classification follows a Supreme Court judgment that mandated a representation opportunity for borrowers. While SBI had initially classified it as fraud in 2020, a High Court order led to a reversal, only for it to be re-classified recently after due process as per updated RBI guidelines.