Your Essential Daily Briefing: 5 Critical Stories That Are Redefining What Comes Next
World News-Dhaka School Hit: Jet Crash Kills Several, Marks Deadliest Accident Since 1984
A Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka on Monday, July 22, 2025, killing at least 20 people, including the pilot and schoolchildren. Around 171 were injured, mostly students aged 8-14. Preliminary findings suggest mechanical failure caused the Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft to crash. Interim leader Muhammad Yunus declared a national day of mourning. This tragic incident marks Bangladesh's deadliest air accident since 1984, prompting international condolences and offers of support.
National News- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns, Citing Health Reasons
India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, unexpectedly resigned on July 21, 2025, effective immediately, citing health reasons. The decision came on the first day of the Monsoon Session, two years into his term. Despite a recent cardiac event, he had seemingly recovered and presided over Rajya Sabha proceedings earlier that day, surprising many MPs. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the move "inexplicable" and "shocking," hinting at deeper reasons, especially given Dhankhar's public stances and pending decisions like an impeachment motion.
Entertainment News-'Saiyaara' Soars Past ₹100 Crore Mark in Four Days
Mohit Suri's romantic drama 'Saiyaara,' featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has remarkably crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in just four days, becoming a sleeper hit of 2025. After a strong opening weekend with collections of ₹21 crore (Day 1), ₹26 crore (Day 2), and ₹35.75 crore (Day 3), the film saw a minor dip on its first Monday, earning an estimated ₹22.50 crore. Its total India net collection now stands at ₹105.75 crore, making it the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.
Sports News- Anshul Kamboj Nears Test Debut Amidst Injury Woes, Gambhir Chats Fuel Speculation
Anshul Kamboj is strongly tipped for his Test debut for India in the 4th Test against England in Manchester. His extensive net session, bowling for over 45 minutes with the new ball, and multiple discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, have fueled speculation. Kamboj's potential inclusion comes amidst injuries to key pacers like Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep, making him a frontrunner among other contenders like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana.
Business News- SBI Declares Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani As 'Fraud'
State Bank of India (SBI) has classified Reliance Communications (RCom) and its promoter, Anil D. Ambani, as 'fraud,' reporting it to the RBI. SBI, with a credit exposure of over ₹2,200 crore to RCom, is now lodging a complaint with the CBI. This re-classification follows a Supreme Court judgment that mandated a representation opportunity for borrowers. While SBI had initially classified it as fraud in 2020, a High Court order led to a reversal, only for it to be re-classified recently after due process as per updated RBI guidelines.