Your Essential Monthly Check- A Step-by-Step Guide to Breast Self-Examination at Home
Checking your breasts every month is a simple way to know if anything’s changing. It’s an essential step to keep yourself healthy. The best time to check is 7–10 days after your period. The changes you can look for changes in shape, size, or skin, and feel for any lumps. If you find anything unusual, just don’t panic, consult a doctor as Early detection can save lives.
Why Breast Self- Examination Matters
For a safer side, opt for breast self-exams every month, it only takes a few minutes. No need to scare, nothing difficult, it helps you stay aware of any changes. Make it a habit as early breast cancer detection really does matter, so why not make it a habit?
When to Do a Self Breast Exam
The Best time to do breast self-exam is 7 to 10 days after your periods end. During that period of time your breasrs feel less tender or sore. And if you don’t get periods, just pick one day every month which can be easy for you to remember. Doing regular breast check helps you notice if anything changes.
Step 1- Look in the Mirror
Stand in front of mirror with your shoulders straight and hands on hips. Just look carefully if both breasts looks same or any changes like swelling, dimpling or shape looking different. This small breast self-exam step help you notice early signs of breast cancer at home.
Step 2- Raise Your Arms
Now raise both arms and check again if you see same changes. Also look if any fluid is coming out from nipple—like clear, milky or even little blood. This breast self-exam step is helpful for spotting early signs of breast cancer at home.
Step 3- Feel Your Breasts While Lying Down
Use your right hand to feel left breast and same way other side. Move your fingers in small round circles using soft, medium and firm pressure. Try to cover full breast area from top to bottom and side to side. This breast self-exam step helps you in early signs of breast cancer check at home.
Step 4- Check in the Shower
It’s more easy to feel changes when your skin is wet and bit slippery, like in shower. Slowly move your fingers all over each breast and armpit area. Notice if there is any lump, thick spot, or pain that feel unusual. This breast self-exam step helps in finding early signs of breast cancer at home.
What to Do If You Find a Lump
Don't get too panic—most breast lumps are not cancer. But still, it's important to talk to doctor as soon as you can. Early checkup means early treatment if anything serious found. Doing regular breast self-exam help in spotting early signs of breast cancer at home.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is meant for general awareness and informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider if you notice any unusual changes or have concerns about your breast health.