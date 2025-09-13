LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
You’re Brushing Wrong: 6 Dental Mistakes Everyone Makes

Brushing your teeth might seem simple, but small mistakes can harm your oral health. From brushing too hard to skipping flossing, these errors are common yet fixable. Knowing the right brushing technique can protect your teeth and gums for life. Avoid these habits to keep your smile healthy, fresh, and strong. A few small tweaks can make a huge difference.

Brushing Too Hard
Pressing too hard can wear down enamel and hurt gums — gentle strokes clean just as effectively.

Brushing Too Quickly
Rushing for 30 seconds misses spots — dentists recommend brushing for a full two minutes every time.

Forgetting to Replace Your Brush
Old, frayed bristles don’t clean well — change your toothbrush or head every 3 months.

Brushing Right After Eating
Brushing too soon after acidic foods can damage enamel — wait 30 minutes to protect your teeth.

Skipping the Gum Line
Many people brush only teeth surfaces — gently brush near the gums to remove hidden plaque buildup.

Not Flossing or Rinsing
Brushing alone misses tight spaces — always floss and rinse with mouthwash to keep your whole mouth healthy.

Disclaimer
This information is general dental advice. For personalized care, consult a licensed dentist or oral health professional.

