  • YouTube Blockbusters: Top 10 Most Viewed Videos Of All Time

YouTube Blockbusters: Top 10 Most Viewed Videos Of All Time

With billions of new videos added every day, trends are changing and the platform keeps breaking records. The most viewed videos showcase a wide range of genres that appeal to audiences of all ages. Let’s have a look at the top 10 YouTube videos that have received the most views. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 11, 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Baby Shark Dance
1/11

Baby Shark Dance

Baby Shark Dance: Baby Shark Dance by Pinkfong Kids' Songs and Stories had gained almost 16.21 billion views uploaded on June 17, 2016.

Despacito
2/11

Despacito

Despacito: A spanish song by Luis Fonsi with 8.80 billion views. It was uploaded on January 12, 2017.

Wheels On The Bus
3/11

Wheels On The Bus

Wheels On The Bus: This is a kids nursery rhyme by Cocomelon. It gained 7.92 billion views and was uploaded on May 24, 2018.

Bath Song
4/11

Bath Song

Bath Song: It is also a nursery rhyme by Cocomelon which was uploaded on May 2, 2018.

Johny Johny Yes Papa
5/11

Johny Johny Yes Papa

Johny Johny Yes Papa: Another nursery rhymes and children's song produced by LooLoo Kids. It has reached 7.10 billion views.

See You Again
6/11

See You Again

See You Again: See You Again by Wiz Khalifa gained almost 6.78 billion views. This was uploaded on April 6, 2015.

Phonics Song With Two words
7/11

Phonics Song With Two words

Phonics Song with Two words: The nursery rhymes and kids songs by Chuchu TV. This video was uploaded on March 6, 2014.

Shape of You
8/11

Shape of You

Shape of You: One of the most popular songs on YouTube with 6.55 billion views.

Gangnan Style
9/11

Gangnan Style

Gangnan Style: A popular song by Psy with 5.69 billion views. It was uploaded on July 15, 2012.

Uptown Funk
10/11

Uptown Funk

Uptown Funk: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson with up to 5.65 billion views -uploaded on November 19, 2024.

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

