YouTube Blockbusters: Top 10 Most Viewed Videos Of All Time
With billions of new videos added every day, trends are changing and the platform keeps breaking records. The most viewed videos showcase a wide range of genres that appeal to audiences of all ages. Let’s have a look at the top 10 YouTube videos that have received the most views.
Baby Shark Dance
Baby Shark Dance: Baby Shark Dance by Pinkfong Kids' Songs and Stories had gained almost 16.21 billion views uploaded on June 17, 2016.
Despacito
Despacito: A spanish song by Luis Fonsi with 8.80 billion views. It was uploaded on January 12, 2017.
Wheels On The Bus
Wheels On The Bus: This is a kids nursery rhyme by Cocomelon. It gained 7.92 billion views and was uploaded on May 24, 2018.
Bath Song
Bath Song: It is also a nursery rhyme by Cocomelon which was uploaded on May 2, 2018.
Johny Johny Yes Papa
Johny Johny Yes Papa: Another nursery rhymes and children's song produced by LooLoo Kids. It has reached 7.10 billion views.
See You Again
See You Again: See You Again by Wiz Khalifa gained almost 6.78 billion views. This was uploaded on April 6, 2015.
Phonics Song With Two words
Phonics Song with Two words: The nursery rhymes and kids songs by Chuchu TV. This video was uploaded on March 6, 2014.
Shape of You
Shape of You: One of the most popular songs on YouTube with 6.55 billion views.
Gangnan Style
Gangnan Style: A popular song by Psy with 5.69 billion views. It was uploaded on July 15, 2012.
Uptown Funk
Uptown Funk: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson with up to 5.65 billion views -uploaded on November 19, 2024.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.