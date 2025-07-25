- Home>
- Photos»
- Youtuber Ditches PhD for OnlyFans- Her Lab Coats to Lingerie Journey Breaks the Internet!
Youtuber Ditches PhD for OnlyFans- Her Lab Coats to Lingerie Journey Breaks the Internet!
OnlyFans is a famous platform where creators share bold and private content with their fans, and this platform changed one YouTuber’s whole life – she left her PhD studies and started doing bold content on OnlyFans. Which left many shocked, but she said it made her feel free and happy. Take a look at her journey which went viral online and many still talk about it.
Popular Adult Platform OnlyFans
OnlyFans gained massive popularity due to its adult and steamy content. in recent times, lots of models and influencers join OnlyFans to make money online, and it also game them freedom to create content on their own way.
Youtuber Who Left PhD For OnlyFans
YouTuber Zara Dar said she left her engineering PhD to become a full-time OnlyFans model. The Texas-based creator, who earlier supported women in science and tech, shared a YouTube video where she talked about why she quit her PhD and choose bold content on OnlyFans instead.
Why Did She Quit Academics?
Zara admitted it was a difficult decision. She revealed in her candid video, “I’ve cried so much over this decision because it’s a stressful one, not that I’m particularly sad,” she revealed. The academia pressure, financial instability and lack of recognition are the main reasons of why she quits.
Earning More on OnlyFans
Zara revealed that in a short period of time she achieve surprise success on OnlyFans. And she started earning an outstanding $1 million (Rs 8.51 crore), which helped her to clear his family’s home loan, and she also bought a car for herself.
Did She Get Life of Freedom?
Zara said her new career is liberating, which allows her to explore more subjects. Zara now speaks about changing the way people see traditional careers. She advises others to choose what they are really passionate about, and don’t think about what society will gonna say.
Facing Trolls and Judgments
Zara receives mix of reactions from the viewers, on one hand some praise her bravery and spirit, but on the other hand some raised questions about why she left academia for a non-traditional career.
Would She Go Back to PhD?
She revealed, with the amount of money she is receiving and the freedom she is gaining for now, she won’t be switching from OnlyFans.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It discusses adult themes and career choices that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.