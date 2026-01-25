LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Shefali Bagga After Unfollowing RJ Mahvash: Who Is She?

Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Shefali Bagga After Unfollowing RJ Mahvash: Who Is She?

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again found himself in the spotlight, not for cricketing reasons but due to his personal life. Days after reports emerged that Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on social media, the leg spinner was spotted in Mumbai with Shefali Bagga, triggering fresh speculation online. The sighting has left fans curious and social media buzzing with questions.

Published By: Published: January 25, 2026 12:22:43 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is Shefali Bagga?
1/6
Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Shefali Bagga After Unfollowing RJ Mahvash: Who Is She?

Who Is Shefali Bagga?

Shefali Bagga is a television anchor, actor and digital creator who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She has since remained active in the entertainment space, frequently appearing in media events and maintaining a strong social media presence.

You Might Be Interested In
Yuzvendra Chahal out with Shefali Bagga
2/6
.

Yuzvendra Chahal out with Shefali Bagga

A video from the outing quickly went viral online. In the clip, Chahal is seen leaving the venue separately when photographers asked them to pose together, which further fueled curiosity rather than calming rumours.

Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other
3/6

Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other

Before this sighting, Chahal and influencer RJ Mahvash made headlines after unfollowing each other on Instagram. The move came after weeks of online chatter linking the two, making the sudden unfollowing a talking point among fans.

You Might Be Interested In
RJ Mahvash's cryptic posts
4/6
cryptic posts

RJ Mahvash's cryptic posts

In her recent Instagram Stories, RJ Mahvash shared a short video of herself sitting inside a car and fixing her hair. The caption read, “90% of the time you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time fixing my life.” She later posted a photo of herself with the message, “Sending some peace your way,” accompanied by a hand heart emoji. While the posts did not reference anyone directly, their timing drew attention amid ongoing online discussions.

RJ Mahvash–Yuzvendra Chahal Relationship Rumours
5/6

RJ Mahvash–Yuzvendra Chahal Relationship Rumours

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal were frequently linked together after being spotted at events and supporting each other on social media. While some reports speculated about their closeness, neither of them ever publicly confirmed a relationship or addressed the rumours.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is based on publicly available images and media reports. The individuals mentioned have not confirmed any relationship, and the content is intended for informational purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS