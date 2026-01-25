Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Shefali Bagga After Unfollowing RJ Mahvash: Who Is She?
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again found himself in the spotlight, not for cricketing reasons but due to his personal life. Days after reports emerged that Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on social media, the leg spinner was spotted in Mumbai with Shefali Bagga, triggering fresh speculation online. The sighting has left fans curious and social media buzzing with questions.
Who Is Shefali Bagga?
Shefali Bagga is a television anchor, actor and digital creator who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She has since remained active in the entertainment space, frequently appearing in media events and maintaining a strong social media presence.
Yuzvendra Chahal out with Shefali Bagga
A video from the outing quickly went viral online. In the clip, Chahal is seen leaving the venue separately when photographers asked them to pose together, which further fueled curiosity rather than calming rumours.
Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other
Before this sighting, Chahal and influencer RJ Mahvash made headlines after unfollowing each other on Instagram. The move came after weeks of online chatter linking the two, making the sudden unfollowing a talking point among fans.
RJ Mahvash's cryptic posts
In her recent Instagram Stories, RJ Mahvash shared a short video of herself sitting inside a car and fixing her hair. The caption read, “90% of the time you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time fixing my life.” She later posted a photo of herself with the message, “Sending some peace your way,” accompanied by a hand heart emoji. While the posts did not reference anyone directly, their timing drew attention amid ongoing online discussions.
RJ Mahvash–Yuzvendra Chahal Relationship Rumours
RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal were frequently linked together after being spotted at events and supporting each other on social media. While some reports speculated about their closeness, neither of them ever publicly confirmed a relationship or addressed the rumours.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is based on publicly available images and media reports. The individuals mentioned have not confirmed any relationship, and the content is intended for informational purposes only.