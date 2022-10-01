PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat 1 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Headlines

1

On his route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the order to stop his convoy so that an ambulance could pass. The PM is presently on a two-day trip to Gujara...

On his route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the order to stop his convoy so that an ambulance could pass.

The PM is presently on a two-day trip to Gujarat, where he was born and raised. “No VIP Culture in the Modi era,” BJP Spokesperson Dr. Rutvij Patel tweeted with a video showing the PM’s convoy being halted.

On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi Ji's carcade stops to give way to an ambulance.



No VIP Culture in the Modi era❌ pic.twitter.com/rCtiF0VVaJ — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) September 30, 2022

When the event occurred, Modi had just finished a public gathering in Ahmedabad outside the Doordarshan Center and was heading to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

The Gujarat BJP released a statement stating that “on the route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, PM Modi’s carcade halted to make room for an ambulance.”

Modi opened the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train on the second day of his tour to Gujarat.

The prime minister will be visit the Banaskantha district in the evening to speak to a crowd and lead aarti at the well-known Ambaji temple.

Read more: MEA Jaishankar Visits the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C.