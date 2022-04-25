Kerala's Education Minister Sivankutty claims that no officials from the department of education had visited Delhi schools, but an AAP MLA advises that facts be checked first.

Kerala’s education minister V Sivankutty slammed AAP MLA Atishi for a tweet claiming that Kerala officials visited a government school in Delhi, claiming that no “officials” from the state visited Delhi to learn about the Kejriwal administration’s education model.

On Sunday afternoon, Sivankutty sent out a tweet “Kerala’s Department of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to the officials who came from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,”

In reaction to Sivankutty’s tweet, Atishi replied “It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!”

Atishi posted images of a press statement issued by the Delhi government on April 23 writing “We never mentioned ‘officials’ in the press release. It said dignitaries from Kerala visited Delhi schools. Mr Victor TI, regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association and Dr M Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes visited Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Kalkaji yesterday.”

On Saturday, a group of these leaders from Kerala visited a school in Kalkaji, where they expressed interest in adopting the happiness curriculum taught in Delhi government schools. Atishi tweeted a photo of the group touring one of the schools, saying, “It was wonderful to have officials from Kerala at one of our schools. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.”