As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized a protest on Tuesday, over the recent water bill hike near the MC office building at Chandigarh, police used water cannons to control the aggression.

The protest was carried out by AAP councillors and other party workers including city AAP president Prem Garg and senior party leaders, including former MP Harmohan Dhawan and party co-incharge Pradeep Ch”habra.

While attending the protest Chhabra said, “Rather than raising rates, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation could reduce water waste. Metered connections should be installed on all connections. Even outside the lal dora, metres should be installed on water connections.”

Adding to this, Garg said, “During the MC elections, the party promised every home 20 litres of free water. However, city inhabitants do not require water supply 24 hours a day, which may be provided by borrowing crores and returning them in foreign currency over time, as the Chandigarh Administration intends.”

Later, AAP leaders stated that despite Mayor Sarabjit Kaur’s commitment not to hike water charges, the UT announced a 1.5 to 2.5 times increase in the water tariff.